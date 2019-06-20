Met Office predicts HEATWAVE for Glastonbury next week - with temperatures rising to 31C

The Glastonbury weather forecast now looks promising. Picture: Getty

Glastonbury 2019 is almost upon us - and now we have some even better news for those who are attending the festival.

Earlier this week, the weather for Glastonbury looked a bit touch and go - but now, the Met Office has predicted a HEATWAVE is on its way, with the mercury reaching temperatures of up to 31 degrees next week.

The news comes as a pleasant treat for Brits, who have experienced heavy downpours, grey skies and thunderstorms for the last couple of weeks.

And while thunderstorms are still meant to hit areas of England and Wales this weekend and on Monday - with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning - temperatures are due to rise from Tuesday onwards.

Glastonbury 2019 kicks off on Wednesday 26 June and runs until Sunday 30, with headliners including The Cure, Stormzy, The Killers and Liam Gallagher.

The festival - which first started in 1970 - has seen its fair share of washouts, with the 1997 event being one of the muddiest of all-time. The following year was also hit with horrendous weather, with many festival-goers bailing on the Saturday.

In 2005, Worthy Farm was completely flooded.

Laura Ellam, who is the Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “High pressure will bring a brief spell of warmer, drier and sunnier weather this weekend. However, as low pressure re-establishes later on Sunday, we’re going to see a return to the heavy rain and thunderstorms we’ve seen so far this June. Rather than the recent cooler conditions, it’s going to feel much warmer and humid.”

She added: “Whilst it will feel warmer for everyone in the UK next week, parts of southern and eastern England will see the hottest weather with temperatures here into the high 20s Celsius, possibly exceeding 30 Celsius at the peak of the heat by Wednesday or Thursday.”