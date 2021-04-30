Glastonbury to open campsite on Worthy farm to the public for Summer 2021

The Glastonbury Festival pyramid stage 2019
Glastonbury Festival will open up Worthy Farm campsite to the public this summer. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Somerset festival's organisers have shared the details of 'Worthy Pastures,' a "family-friendly campsite" which Glasto fans can book from Saturday.

Glastonbury organisers are opening Worthy farm to the public this summer.

The festival, which usually takes place in July, was forced to close its doors for two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Somerset festival has announced that it will be opening part of its grounds for the public to book this summer.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "This summer, for one year only, Worthy Farm becomes

@WorthyPastures – a family-friendly campsite. Booking opens 10am, Saturday 1st May."

Visit worthypastures.com for details.

The news comes after Glastonbury announced a global livestream concert to take place on their grounds this year with Coldplay at the top of the bill.

The event, which is being dubbed as "the greatest show online," will also include performances from Blur and Gorillaz legend Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Kano, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka.

Emily Eavis has said the virtual night will be "very ambitious" and will see a variety of artists perform from iconic locations across the farm.

Explaining what to expect on the night, Eavis said: "We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night."

The event will also see performances shot from the Stone Circle for the first time in the festival's history.

