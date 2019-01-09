Stormzy responds to critics of Glastonbury 2019 headline slot

Stormzy responds to critics over Glastonbury headline slot in new interview. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Archive/PA Images

The Shut Up star has shut down those unconvinced about his upcoming slot on the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm festival this year.

Stormzy has defended his upcoming headline slot at Glastonbury 2019.

Last year, the Shut Up rapper was confirmed as the first act set to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at the festival, which takes place from 26-30 June this year, and the news brought a mixed response.

Now, as NME reports, Stormzy - who's real name is Michael Omari - has defended the decision and shut down the naysayers in an interview.

“I feel like I have so much to prove, but at the end of the day, I’m Stormzy – and I’m meant to be here,” the MC told Elle magazine.

“This is the biggest moment. The biggest stage, the biggest all-eyes-on-me kind of spotlight in my career, ever. But if you are waiting for the headliner to give you the Glastonbury headline-calibre performance, then have no fear, calm down, settle.

“You see how Coldplay or Beyonce or Radiohead treat Glastonbury? It’s just another show; a day in the office – only it’s the biggest fucking day in the office, ever.



READ MORE: When will the remaining Glastonbury 2019 headliners be announced?

Specifically tackling the claims about the fact he's only released one record, the Gangs Signs & Prayer star added: "I get it. Only one album, where’s all the number ones? But I think the argument doesn’t even deserve the fuel.

"When 28 June comes, either everyone will be proved right or wrong, but I am the headliner and I will come and give you a headline performance."

Since Stormzy was confirmed for the famous Somerset festival, Kylie Minogue has been announced for the Sunday tea time legends slot, while US star Janelle Monae will top the West Holts stage.

