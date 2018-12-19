Kylie Minogue confirmed for Glastonbury 2019

Kylie Minogue is confirmed for Glastonbury legends slot 2019. Picture: Jörg Carstensen/DPA/PA Images

Kylie has been confirmed for the Somerset festival's legendary Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

Kylie Minogue has been confirmed for Glastonbury 2019.

The Australian pop princess has been confirmed for the now legendary Sunday tea time slot on the Pyramid Stage, with the festival announcing on Twitter: "We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury. She'll play the legendary Sunday afternoon slot at next year's Festival. And we cannot wait."

We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury. She'll play the legendary Sunday afternoon slot at next year's Festival. And we cannot wait. pic.twitter.com/sTAqOUvN0i — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 19, 2018

The Spinning Around singer added: "It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now. I can’t wait to see you all there to share this special show".

Kylie's appearance will see her join the likes of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb in playing the famous legends slot.

The Aussie pop star is the second act to be confirmed for the festival, after it was announced that Stormzy would headline the Pyramid stage.

The news was broken through the festival's Glastonbury Free Press posters, which began appearing in Oxfam stores.

See one which was spotted in Streatham below:

Shortly after, Blinded By Your Grace star confirmed the news on his official Instagram, sharing the very same poster with the caption: "THE HEADLINE ACT - GLASTONBURY 2019, well lets be fucking having ya then."

