Glastonbury Festival announces huge stage headliner for 2019

7 January 2019, 10:31 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 10:40

Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2017
Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2017. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The Somerset festival has confirmed that Janelle Monáe will top the bill at the West Holts stage.

Glastonbury Festival has announced another big name for 2019.

The famous Somerset Festival, which takes place from 26-30 June this year - has confirmed that US Janelle Monáe will headline the West Holts stage.

Janelle Monae to headline Glastonbury Festival's West Holts stage in 2019
Janelle Monae to headline Glastonbury Festival's West Holts stage in 2019. Picture: Press/Twitter Glastonbury Festival

The Make Me Feel singer was the latest act to be announced, with festival organiser Emily Eavis delivering the news this morning (Monday 7 January) on the radio.

Monáe joins previously announced acts, Kylie Minogue - who will play the Sunday teatime legends slot - and Stormzy, who will top the Pyramid Stage on Friday night.

West Holts has previously paid host to the likes of Underworld, Dizzee Rascal, Hot Chip, Solange and Run The Jewels.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury recently celebrated a huge milestone last week.

Taking to Twitter, they said: "We’re pleased to report that following the 2017 Festival, we were able to distribute more than £3 million to good causes for the first time".

