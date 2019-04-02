Glastonbury Festival 2019: Is it too late to register for tickets?

Glastonbury Festival-goers have a seven day window in which to pay their full ticket balance this week, but can you still register for the resale?

Glastonbury deposit holders have been given a seven day window to pay the full balance of their festival ticket this week.

As stated by organisers, festival-goers have until 9am on Monday 1 April until 23:59 on Sunday 7 April to pay up otherwise they will be issued with a partial refund, and the tickets will be released for the April resale.

While this is music to a lot of Glasto-hopeful's ears, you might be wondering if you can still register for a Glastonbury 2019 ticket and make it to the Pyramid Stage?

Can you still register for Glastonbury 2019 tickets?

Yes, luckily the registration forms were re-opened after the tickets sold out last year.

You can register for Glastonbury tickets at glastonbury.seetickets.com/Registration/Register

However, don't wait too long. Glastonbury always closes the registrations just before sales take place.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on resale?

According to their official website, returned coach tickets will go on resale on Thursday 25 April and general sale tickets will go on resale on Sunday 28 April.

What happens if you don't pay your full balance?

The website states that: "Any ticket deposits for which the balance has not been paid by April 8th 2019 will be automatically refunded to the card on which they were booked".

However, remember you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

How much will Glastonbury tickets cost?

In 2019, general admission tickets will cost £248 + £5 booking fee.

Do I have to pay straight away?

Yes. The Glastonbury website confirms: "Tickets purchased in resales after April 8th 2019 must be paid for in full at point of booking."



Will I get another chance after April to buy tickets?

NO. This will be your final chance.

