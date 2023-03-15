Glastonbury Festival shares new poster after Lana Del Rey criticism

Lana Del Rey and Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage. Picture: 1. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey now features on the second line of the poster, alongside Little Nas X, Wizkid and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

Glastonbury organisers have shared a new poster.

The Somerset Festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th June this year, has added new acts to their star-studded line-up and used it as an opportunity to make changes to the top of their poster.

The original line-up saw Pyramid Stage headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Elton John feature at the top of the page, with Lizzo also completing the first line and the rest of the acts appearing in alphabetical order.

However, now the festival appears to have had a rethink after criticism from Lana Del Rey and has chosen to highlight other prominent bookings on the line-up.

The Summertime Sadness singer now sits on the second row of the line-up poster alongside Little Nas X, Wizkid and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

The latest poster also saw new acts announced, which include Gabriels and Black Country, New Road.

The poster comes after Lana Del Rey appeared to cast doubt over her Glastonbury slot due to how it was originally announced.

Taking to Instagram the Summertime Sadness singer wrote: "Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage. But since there was no consideration for announcing that. We’ll see".

Lana Del Rey is NOT happy about her @glastonbury announcement 😡 pic.twitter.com/vOkHSoGbVr — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSlut) March 4, 2023

A source close to the star admitted she was "disappointed" and felt "let down".

The insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Lana is disappointed. She was proud to be doing a headline slot, but on the announcement graphic her name is buried among lesser-known artists.

“She feels let down being presented as an afterthought lagging behind the all-male trio.”

This week also saw Glastonbury organisers share the poster for their West Holts Stage, which will see Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental headline.

Also set to play the stage are previously announced acts Young Fathers, Candi Staton and Mahalia.

For the first of our Glastonbury 2023 area announcements, here's the amazing @WestHoltsGlasto line-up for this year's Festival! pic.twitter.com/8Vvs0zLMpj — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2023

