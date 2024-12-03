Neil Young to headline Glastonbury 2025?

Neil Young last headlined Glastonbury in 2009. Picture: Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP File/Matt Crossick/Alamy Stock Photo

The Godfather of Grunge is apparently "keen" to play the festival again...

Neil Young is reportedly in the frame to play Glastonbury in 2025.

According to The Sun, the Godfather of Grunge is "keen" to make another appearance at Worthy Farm, after he last headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2009.

An insider told the newspaper's Bizarre column: "Neil and his band The Chrome Hearts are firming up plans for ­European dates next year and Glastonbury is on the cards.

“Neil last performed there in 2009 and his headline set on the Pyramid Stage was incredible.

“He is keen to play a handful of big shows in Europe and his team are keen to get him on the line-up."

Neil Young is still yet to be confirmed, of course, but last month the Canadian musician confirmed his planned indoor European tour dates for 2025 were "under review" in favour of outdoor shows.

He wrote on his website: "Indoor concerts could be too risky for health reasons and we don’t want to have to cancel any concerts for health reasons next summer.”

Here's what Neil Young played when he headlined Glastonbury in 2009:

Neil Young Glastonbury 2009 setlist

Coma Girl (Joe Strummer And The Mescaleros cover)

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

Mansion On The Hill

Are You Ready For The Country?

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Spirit Road

Words (Between the Lines of Age)

Cinnamon Girl

Mother Earth (Natural Anthem)

The Needle And The Damage Done

Comes A Time

Unknown Legend

Heart Of Gold

Down By The River

Get Behind The Wheel

Rockin' In The Free World

Encore:

A Day In The Life (cover of The Beatles)

It's already been confirmed that Sir Rod Stewart will play the Sunday Legends slot next year, while the "source" claims that Stevie Wonder and The 1975 are "also in the mix".

Last week Chic man Nile Rodgers let slip that he will also be appearing on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday - just after Rod Stewart's mid-afternoon set.

As reported by Metro, speaking at the Rolling Stone Awards at London's Roundhouse Thursday (28th November), the icon said: "We’re going to have a blast because we follow him directly".

"Rod and I have been friends for 80 gazillion years, so that means he’s gonna play tricks on me," he said.