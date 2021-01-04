Michael Eavis takes COVID vaccine and shares hopes for rollout ahead of Glasto 2021

4 January 2021, 12:06 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 12:13

Michael Eavis gets coronavirus vaccination
Michael Eavis gets coronavirus vaccination. Picture: 1. Twitter/NHS South West 2. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The founder of the Somerset Festival had the vaccination on New Year's Eve and shared his hopes for others to celebrate summer in "Glastonbury style".

Michael Eavis has been given the coronavirus vaccine.

The Glastonbury founder was photographed getting the injection and sharing his hopes of it being rolled out before the festival in June this year.

NHS South West shared an image of the 85-year-old and quoted him saying: "Wouldn't it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper 'Glastonbury style'".

See their post below:

The octogenarian has previously talked about the possibility of Glastonbury taking place and back in July, shared his fears that the festival could go bankrupt if it doesn't take place this year.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said: "We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt … It has to happen for us, we have to carry on. 

"Otherwise it will be curtains. I don't think we could wait another year."

Though his daughter and fellow festival organiser Emily Eavis remained "optimistic," she added that it would be a: "very serious situation if (they) had to cancel next year's event".

Despite coronavirus restrictions still leaving live events in doubt this year, Emily has reassured fans that the festival is still scheduled to go ahead so far.

When a Twitter follower joked: "I will only believe that @Glastonbury is cancelled next year if @emilyeavis rings me personally to tell me," the festival organiser replied: "Not cancelled yet!"

Emily Eavis might still be reassuring fans that everything will go ahead with the festival, but planned 2020 headliner Paul McCartney isn't so sure.

The legendary Beatles star has marvelled at the ways performers and artists have worked around restrictions with live streamed performances and socially distanced gigs, the legend isn't sure something as large as Glastonbury could take place.

"People have started to find ways with Zoom and with socially distanced things,' he told The Sun. "But for a thing like Glastonbury where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field, that’s a super-spreader you know."

This year, the Pyramid Stage was also set to be headlined performers Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.

