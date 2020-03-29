When was Glastonbury 2020 meant to be and what is the new 2021 date?

Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were due to headline Glastonbury 2020 but sadly it's been postponed to a new 2021 date - here's everything you need to know about the festival reschedule.

The 50th anniversary of the festival was set to take place this summer, with Kendrick Lamar, Beatles legend Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift all confirmed to headline the Pyramid Stage.

The Somerset Festival, which takes place on Worthy Farm, announced its cancellation last week, but also confirmed that it will welcome festival-goers back, after being rescheduled in 2021.

When was Glastonbury Festival meant to take place in 2020?

Glastonbury Festival was meant to take place from 24-28 June 2020.

However, the festival took to social media to announce that this would be a "fallow year" and the 50th anniversary would now be celebrated in 2021.

Michael and Emily Eavis' full statement here:

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

When is the new date for Glastonbury in 2021?

Glastonbury Festival has not confirmed its exact dates yet, but it has long taken place in the last full week of June, so it's likely to take place from 23-27 June 2021.