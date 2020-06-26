Michael Eavis: Glastonbury could go bankrupt if it isn't held in 2021

The festival founder has revealed why another cancellation would "be curtains" for the world-famous music event.

Michael Eavis has warned that Glastonbury Festival could go bankrupt if it is not staged in 2021.

The Somerset festival was set to take place this year from 24-28 June this year, but was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date has been set for 2021, however, its founder has said the festival could be in financial trouble if it didn't take place next year.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said: "We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt … It has to happen for us, we have to carry on.

"Otherwise it will be curtains. I don't think we could wait another year."

Though his daughter and fellow festival organiser Emily Eavis remains "optimistic," she added that it would be a: "very serious situation if (they) had to cancel next year's event".

However, she noted that the whole live music industry would be also be "hanging in the balance" if there was another summer without music festivals.

READ MORE: What's the date of Glastonbury Festival 2021?

Meanwhile, this week also saw Emily explain why Glastonbury 2021 will be a "double celebration" and the "most amazing party".

"Having to cancel was quite gutting," Eavis told the BBC. "But the first year back after what we've been through will be the most amazing party."We all need it, the public need it, we all need that kind of connection. We need to be together.

"Being forced to be in lockdown and everything we've all gone through together has made those things all the more precious."

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020 - What would the weather would have been like?

Glastonbury first announced that it wouldn't be taking place in 2020 back in March.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily".

Their statement began: "We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Festival.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option."

See their full statement below:

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

READ MORE: Who was meant to headline Glastonbury 2020 and will they return next year?