Who was meant to headline Glastonbury 2020?

Paul McCartney was meant to play the Saturday night of the festival. Picture: MJ Kim/Press

The 50th anniversary of the festival was set to take place this week, but who was set to play and will they be returning?

It's a very special week in the music calendar as Glastonbury Festival was set to open its doors to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

The Somerset festival would have seen hundreds of thousands descend on Worthy Farm from 24-28th of June, but was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was set to be bigger and better than ever, celebrating half a century since it first launched in 1970, but who was set to headline the festival this year on its iconic Pyramid Stage, and will they be coming back in 2021?

Kendrick Lamar was set to kick off the festival on the Friday night. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

Who was going to headlining Glastonbury 2020?

Kendrick Lamar was set to play the Friday night of the festival on 26 June.

The US rapper, best known for the hits Humble, Poetic Justice and Pray For Me hits would have made his debut at the festival.

Legendary Beatle Sir Paul McCartney was set to top the bill on the Saturday 27 June, no doubt giving us a career-spanning setlist. His last headline set took place in 1994.

American pop superstar Taylor Swift was due to close the festival on Sunday 28 June. It would have also marked her first ever performance at the festival.

Taylor Swift was meant to close the festival on the Sunday night this year. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty

Will Glastonbury's 2020 headliners return in 2021?

It's likely that each act's availability will be determined by their own tour schedules and individual commitments, which could be planned over two years in advance.

The coronavirus pandemic and its effect on live gigs and festivals is truly un-chartered territory, so it is impossible to know what will happen until people have returned to living 'normal' lives and artists are able to resume their live schedules.

