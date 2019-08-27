Michael Eavis: "Big, big band" will reform at Glastonbury's Pilton Party

The Glastonbury Festival founder has teased a huge band are reuniting just for the annual local gig for local residents and festival workers.

Michael Eavis has teased the return of a really "big band" at his upcoming Pilton Party, which takes place on 6 September 2019.

The event, which is held annually for local residents and Glastonbury Festival workers, has already confirmed 2018 Mercury Prize winners Wolf Alice for this year, but it seems there's a much bigger act to come.

Speaking to Bristol Live, the festival founder revealed: "They're a big, big band who are reforming just for this. They've got loads of hit records and they're going to be absolutely great, I can't wait to see them.

"I expect a lot of people will want to get a ticket on the gate after they're announced. As always, it's going to be a really super night - especially if the weather is kind to us."

Last year's Pilton Party saw Liam Gallagher headline.

Speaking about the success of Glasto this year and what to expect from the 50th anniversary in 2020, the Octogenarian said: "I genuinely think 2019 was the best Glastonbury ever and it'll be very very difficult to run a better one."

He added: "All the new features like Glastonbury-on-Sea, the new Block 9 and the Arcadia crane we bought from Avonmouth Docks were all fantastic and the music was just incredible, not to mention the perfect weather. It was an amazing year.

"There was so much stuff we did which we probably should have saved for next year, to be honest. We almost treated this year like the 50th anniversary."I've never done a show as good as this one and if people are expecting more next year, they should forget it!"

