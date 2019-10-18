Lewis Capaldi had his card declined at Glastonbury

Lewis Capaldi performs on The Other Stage at Glastonbury, June 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Image

The star was trying to buy shots after his impressive Other Stage appearance in June. ..

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he had a particularly embarrassing moment at Glastonbury this year… his card was declined when he was trying to buy shots for his friends.

The Scottish singer performed a widely-acclaimed set on The Other Stage on the Saturday evening at the festival, taking to the stage wearing a Noel Gallagher t-shirt after the Oasis star had mocked him on social media.

Following his performance, Lewis was buzzing and went to celebrate in the bar.

He told the Daily Star: “I just played and I was so excited so I was like, 'Let's get some shots', and then I completed f**ked it.

"I think Jack Whitehall's sister's fiance paid as I f**ked it."

Capaldi admitted: "I"m really shit at transferring money on to cards.”

When Noel Gallagher joked about Capaldi's "15 minutes of fame" he of course was referring to their banter last month, which was sparked by a Radio X interview in which the Holy Mountain singer slagged him off.

After Capaldi shared a hilarious series of Instagram Stories which saw him react to the namecheck, Gallagher hit back by calling him a "daftie" and sharing his own video of his son mocking the Scot's number one hit Someone You Loved.

The celebrity feud appears to have now ended, with Capaldi explaining: "“Absolutely, it is over. It was never bad. People thought it was a lot more serious than it actually was.

“I think Noel was saying some very hilarious stuff and I was finding it very funny.”