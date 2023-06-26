The Spice Girls and Taylor Swift for Glastonbury 2024?

The Spice Girls and Taylor Swift: heading to Worthy Farm next year? Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Bookmakers are already placing bets on Taylor Swift and more headlining next year's event, while Melanie C has already put forward the iconic girl group... But how likely are Oasis to play?

With the dust barely settled on Glastonbury 2023, thoughts are already turning to next year's festival... and speculation is rife that 2024's headliners could feature either Taylor Swift or The Spice Girls.

By rights, there should be a "fallow year" every four years, but with the festival taking 2020 and 2021 off because of the COVID pandemic, it's expected that Glastonbury will return at the end of June 2024.

According to bookmakers Betfair, Taylor Swift is the favourite to headline next year's Glastonbury festival, with Oasis tipped with an 8/1 chance of reuniting to perform at Worthy Farm.

A spokesman for the company said: "Taylor Swift has a Glastonbury-shaped hole in her UK tour next year and is 1/2 to headline at the festival - shorter odds than any other artist."

The pop star is set to be in the UK on 21st and 22nd June when her Eras Tour reaches Wembley Stadium, leaving Sunday free - that's if Glastonbury takes place that weekend.

If Glastonbury happens the last weekend of June, Swift is in Dublin on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th June, again leaving Sunday free.

Also tipped for potential headliners are Blur and Madonna (at 7/2 odds), Sam Fender (4/1), Foo Fighters (5/) and Depeche Mode (12/1).

Favourites for Glastonbury headliners 2024: source Betfair

Taylor Swift 1/2

Coldplay 5/4

Dua Lipa 6/4

Harry Styles 3/1

Blur, Madonna, The 1975 7/2

AC/DC, Rihanna, Sam Fender 4/1

Foo Fighters 5/1

Dave, Pink 6/1

Bruce Springsteen (& The E Street Band), Gwen Stefani 7/1

Oasis, Eminem, The Weeknd, U2 8/1

Blackpink, Olivia Rodrigo 9/1

George Ezra, Lizzo 10/1

Depeche Mode, Ed Sheeran 12/1

Florence And The Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Muse, Red Hot Chilli Peppers 14/1

Adele, Rage Against The Machine 16/1

Aerosmith, Greenday 18/1

Foals, One Direction, The Killers 25/1

Meanwhile, Melanie C has declared that all of the Spice Girls want to play Glastonbury.

The star took to the stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday (24th June), insisted that all of her bandmates - Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham - would like the chance to play at the prestigious event.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: "All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth. Like I said to the audience, doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, 'a bit of a warm-up for next year?'"

She went on: "It's quite daunting, some of the girls haven't been up on stage for years. But I think it's, we call it the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate."