Here's the Glastonbury 2023 weather forecast so far...

Glastonbury revellers at the 40th anniversary and in the mud in 2011. Picture: 1. LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images 2. JSN Photography/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The world-famous Somerset Festival is opening its doors next week, but what can we expect from the weather? Find out if it will be raining or a heatwave.

Glastonbury Festival is almost upon us with the festival set to open its doors from 21st - 25th June.

With Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John and the line-up and stage times released last month, festival goers are excitedly making plans for who to see and what to do across the weekend.

The only questions remain is what will the weather be like at Glastonbury 2023?

Find out what Glastonbury-goers can expect from the predicted weather forecast so far...

What will the weather be like for Glastonbury 2023?

The long range weather forecast from the Met Office says that "showers and thunderstorms may occur towards the west".

Accuweather's long range forecast doe Glastonbury provides slightly more detail, suggesting rain on the 20th June - the day before the festival opens its doors, as well as the 21st of June when gates officially open. Any seasoned Glasto-goer will know this isn't great news when it comes to the ground getting soft and muddy underfoot. Even if it doesn't rain for the next day or two, it's enough to make the ground turn into glue - so wellies would be an absolute must.

The temperature for the weekend looks perfect so far, with Thursday predicted to be the hottest day so far with highs of 24 degrees. The good news is that so far, it looks like most people won't be packing up camp the rain, with Monday predicted to be dry with highs of 22 degrees.

See their rundown so far below:

Wednesday 21st June: Highs of 21 degrees and lows of 13 degrees with rain.

Thursday 22nd June: Predicted to be the hottest day of the festival so far with highs of 24 degrees and lows of 16 degrees.

Friday 23rd June: Back to rain but with highs of 23 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

Saturday 24th June: Dry with highs of 22 degrees and lows of 15 degrees.

Sunday 25th June: Dry with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 12 degrees.

Monday 26th June: Dry with highs of 22 degrees and lows of 12 degrees.

Accuweather's weather predictions for Glastonbury Festival as of Monday 12th June. Picture: accuweather.com

