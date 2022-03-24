How long does Glastonbury Festival Registration last?

The Glastonbury 2022 ticket resales take place this week - but are you registered? Here's everything you need to know.

Ticket resales for Glastonbury Festival 2022 take place this week - but will you be ready when the time comes? Let's check through one of the most important parts of the process - your registration!

Is Glastonbury registration still open? Registration for Glastonbury Festival 2022 closed at 5pm GMT on Monday 21st March. Registrations will not reopen until after the resale.

When does the Glastonbury 2022 ticket resale start? You can find out the full details of the Glastonbury Festival 2022 ticket resale here. Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Somersetlad / Stockimo / Alamy Stock Photo

I registered with Glastonbury Festival years ago - is my registration still valid? If you registered your details for Glastonbury tickets any time since 2010, your registration number should still be in the system. It's worth checking your registration details to make sure they're up to date

What if I registered with Glastonbury Festival before 2010? Any registrations made with Glastonbury before 2010 are to be deleted. You will need to register again - but not until after the resale has taken place, sorry!

Where can I retrieve my Glastonbury registration details? You can check your registration details via https://glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/lookup Glastonbury 2019. Picture: JEP Live Music / Alamy Stock Photo

Do I need to update my registration photo for Glastonbury? The organisers say that their method of printing tickets with your photo included has improved, so you should try and make sure that the image you submitted is as up to date as possible. You might also look a bit different since you uploaded your photo - so Glastonbury advises that you don't feature a picture that's more than two years old.

What size does my registration photo need to be? Your photo should be portrait-shaped and less than 1MB in size. There are more details at the official Glastonbury website.

What do I do if my email address has changed since I registered with Glastonbury? If you can't access your old email address, you'll have to re-register with a new one. Registration for 2022 has now closed.