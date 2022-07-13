Emily Eavis praises Glasto-goers for tents taken home from 2022 festival

The amount of tents taken home from Glastonbury festival have been revealed. Picture: 1. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images 2. Instagram/Emily Eavis

By Jenny Mensah

The festival organiser has applauded Glasto-goers for taking the majority of their tents home from the festival.

Emily Eavis has commended festival-goers for the amount of tents taken home from Glastonbury 2022.

The festival organiser and daughter of Michael Eavis took to Instagram to give her followers an update after the Somerset festival closed its doors on Monday 27th June to reveal that almost all the tents were taken away.

Sharing an aerial photo of Worthy Farm, where the festival has taken place since its inception in 1970, she wrote: “Green, empty fields! We are delighted to let you all know that 99% of tents were taken home again this year.

"Thank you to every person who packed up and left no trace, it’s an inspiring feat, a huge effort and one we appreciate so much. Thanks also goes to our amazing team of litter pickers.”

The impressive figure means that out of 210,000 festival-goers only a few thousand tents were left behind.

The festival has long carried the slogan: “Love The farm, Leave No Trace” and encourages all festival attendees to throw their litter in the bins provided as well as not urinate on the soil.

Glastonbury also enlists a team of litter-pickers who work during and after the festival, who got a special mention by Eavis.

The festival, which was the first to take place since 2019 due to the pandemic, made history in more ways than one, playing host to both the youngest and oldest ever headliners with both Billie Eilish and Sir Paul McCartney headlining the Pyramid stage at age 20 and 80 respectively.

They were joined at the top of the bill by Kendrick Lamar, who delivered an artistic set on the Sunday night of the festival.

Macca was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, who made his first appearance since the passing of Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins.

