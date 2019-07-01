This is what the Glastonbury Festival site looks like now...

1 July 2019, 12:10 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 14:00

A couple sleep among the rubbish at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019
A couple sleep among the rubbish at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Glastonbury 2019 is officially over and hundreds of thousands of festival-goers are leaving Worthy Farm. See photos of the aftermath at the site so far.

Glastonbury 2019 is preparing to close its doors for another year, after delivering five full days of merriment and three huge headliners.

Stormzy silenced his critics during his historical set on the Friday night of the festival, The Killers put on an indie extravaganza with special guests in the Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr, and the weekend was capped off by a career-spanning performance from legendary goth rockers The Cure.

But all good things must come to an end, and as the bulk of festival-goers are leaving the festival, we look at all the debris that's left behind.

See the pictures of the world-weary Glastonbury leavers and the site itself here...

  1. Festival-goers return to their tents in the early hours of Monday morning as the clean-up begins

    Festival goers return to their tents and leave the camp as clean up begins at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
    Festival goers return to their tents and leave the camp as clean up begins at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

  2. Rubbish is stacked on top of Glastonbury's famous painted bins

    Rubbish is stacked on top of Glastonbury's famous painted bins
    Rubbish is stacked on top of Glastonbury's famous painted bins. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

  3. Festival goers queue to exit the festival

    Glastonbury Festival 2019 leavers queue to leave the festival
    Glastonbury Festival 2019 leavers queue to leave the festival. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Image

  4. Bottles and bags lie discarded in front of the Pyramid Stage

    Clean up begins at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
    Clean up begins at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

  5. Clean up begins in front of Glastonbury's main stage

    Clean up begins in front of the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
    Clean up begins in front of the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

  6. Just some of the rubbish left on site at Worthy Farm

    Rubbish left behind at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
    Rubbish left behind at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

  7. Bottles and paper cups line steps at Glastonbury 2019

    Rubbish left behind at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
    Rubbish left behind at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

  8. A huge hoard continue with the clean-up effort at Worthy Farm

    Huge clean-up effort at Glastonbury Festival 2019
    Huge clean-up effort at Glastonbury Festival 2019. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

  9. There's still a fair way to go...

    Assorted cans and paper lie on the ground of Worth Farm at Glastonbury 2019
    Assorted cans and paper lie on the ground of Worth Farm at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

READ MORE: See The Cure's full Glastonbury 2019 headline setlist

READ MORE: What did The Killers perform at their Glastonbury 2019 headline set?

Watch Johnny Marr join The Killers at Glastobury 2019:

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

Liam Gallagher on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019

See Chris Moyles’ Glastonbury flags gather for Liam Gallagher

The Chris Moyles Show

Robert Smith of The Cure performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2019

The Cure: Glastonbury 2019 setlist in full

The Cure

Robert Smith of The Cure live at The Lyceum on 1 July 1979

The Cure’s Boys Don’t Cry: why this classic song wasn’t a hit first time

The Cure

Moby performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 29 June 2003.

Are these the worst Glastonbury headliners of all time?