This is what the Glastonbury Festival site looks like now...

A couple sleep among the rubbish at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Glastonbury 2019 is officially over and hundreds of thousands of festival-goers are leaving Worthy Farm. See photos of the aftermath at the site so far.

Glastonbury 2019 is preparing to close its doors for another year, after delivering five full days of merriment and three huge headliners.

Stormzy silenced his critics during his historical set on the Friday night of the festival, The Killers put on an indie extravaganza with special guests in the Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr, and the weekend was capped off by a career-spanning performance from legendary goth rockers The Cure.

But all good things must come to an end, and as the bulk of festival-goers are leaving the festival, we look at all the debris that's left behind.

See the pictures of the world-weary Glastonbury leavers and the site itself here...

Festival-goers return to their tents in the early hours of Monday morning as the clean-up begins Festival goers return to their tents and leave the camp as clean up begins at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images Rubbish is stacked on top of Glastonbury's famous painted bins Rubbish is stacked on top of Glastonbury's famous painted bins. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images Festival goers queue to exit the festival Glastonbury Festival 2019 leavers queue to leave the festival. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Image Bottles and bags lie discarded in front of the Pyramid Stage Clean up begins at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images Clean up begins in front of Glastonbury's main stage Clean up begins in front of the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images Just some of the rubbish left on site at Worthy Farm Rubbish left behind at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images Bottles and paper cups line steps at Glastonbury 2019 Rubbish left behind at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images A huge hoard continue with the clean-up effort at Worthy Farm Huge clean-up effort at Glastonbury Festival 2019. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images There's still a fair way to go... Assorted cans and paper lie on the ground of Worth Farm at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Watch Johnny Marr join The Killers at Glastobury 2019: