Rosie's Glastonbury review is the best thing ever

By Radio X

The listener was one of our most enthusiastic Radio X flag-bearers and we gave her a call to find out how her time at Glastonbury went.

As has become a bit of a tradition in recent years, The Chris Moyles Show tasked some of their lucky listeners who were headed to Glastonbury with carrying one of our special Radio X flags.

Rosie was one such lucky listener and it's fair to say that she was pretty thrilled about it.

Now, one day after the festival closed his doors, we caught up with Rosie to talk about her experience, her highlights from the festival and putting James on her shoulders at Noel Gallagher!

What a legend!

