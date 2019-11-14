Emily Eavis: Glastonbury will be as 50/50 gender-balanced as possible

The organiser of the Somerset festival has vowed to make it "as close to" a 50/50 gender split for 2020.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says they are planning to make the festival's line-up as gender-balanced as possible.

The 50th anniversary of the festival will see Diana Ross perform on the Sunday afternoon Legend's slot, and Eavis has promised there will be plenty more females on the overall line-up.

She told Music Week magazine: "It's important we go as close to 50-50 as we can.

"It's as important to have females on the bill as much as men but the pool - certainly on the headliner front - is not as big.

"So we have to work on that as an industry and nurture all these women coming through."

Emily previously claimed that she and her father Michael Eavis - who share the task of overseeing the line-up - were keen to address the gender "imbalance" of artists on the bill on the main stage by targeting a huge list of big stars that they are keen to get involved.

She said: "Every booking Glastonbury make is conscious, we're trying to address the imbalance.

"We've got a way to go, there are areas of the festival that have 50/50 (gender representation) like The Park last year.

"But The Pyramid obviously isn't and we're working on it."

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020: headliners, line-up rumours and more

READ MORE: When does the Glastonbury 2020 ticket resale take place?

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil has hit out at Fleetwood Mac over rumours they won't headline Glastonbury due to insufficient money on the table.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the Wolves of Winter rocker said: "Look at Fleetwood Mac. There's not enough money for them, those cheeky bastards!

"It is such a shame isn't it? It's not in the spirit of Glastonbury, it's not about the money. If The Rolling Stones can do it, Kanye did it, U2, and you're telling me Fleetwood Mac can't? Fuck it, no way."

Festival boss Emily Eavis previously ruled out the Go Your Own Way rockers from making an appearance, and an insider previously claimed the money on offer was the issue.

The source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Michael Eavis is a huge fan and really, really wanted to make it work. He knew getting them on board for the 50th anniversary would be extra special and conversations were positive.

"They even hinted at it on stage when they played Wembley in June, joking to fans they still had, 'a big field to play at a rained-out festival in England next year'.

"But ultimately, while Mick Fleetwood was up for it with the money on offer, other members didn't feel it was worthwhile."

READ MORE: How did Biffy Clyro get their name?