Has Glastonbury dropped a hint that Taylor Swift will play this year?

Glastonbury Festival in 1989 and the maker of an album called 1989, Taylor Swift. What's the connection? Picture: Tim Hall/Redferns/Getty/Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo

Fans are looking for line-up clues as the festival posts an image from 1989 on their Instagram.

By Radio X

The Glastonbury rumour mill has gone into overdrive today (7th February) after organisers posted a retro photograph from the year 1989 on its Instagram feed... leading to speculation that Taylor Swift will make an appearance at this year's festival.

The official account @GlastoFest posted the image - which shows revellers enjoying music at the Pyramid Stage in 1989 - causing some fans to jump to the conclusion that this is a reference to Swift's fifth album 1989, named after the year the pop superstar was born.

However, not only have Glastonbury been seeding images from their archive in previous days - last week they posted a photo of the original "Carhenge" sculpture from 1987 - but Swift's tour dates see the iconic performer playing in Dublin on each of the main festival days this year: Friday 28th, Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June.

However, that wouldn't count out an appearance at Worthy Farm on the Thursday evening, or even a daytime slot during the main festival as Swift is in London the weekend before Glastonbury for some Wembley Stadium shows.

Radio X's opinion is that this is all very fanciful and the answer is staring us all in the face: Glastonbury have posted images from 1987 and 1989. The only artist that appeared at the festival in both of those years was Elvis Costello. See you at the Pryamid Stage, Elvis!

Glastonbury festival in 1989. Not pictured: Elvis Costello. Picture: Tim Hall/Redferns/Getty

The first headliners for Glastonbury 2024 are expected any day now... See our rumours and speculation gallery for some wild guesses (and some pretty good ones, too).

