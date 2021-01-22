Michael Eavis: Glastonbury could hold a smaller event in September

Michael Eavis with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset. Picture: 1. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images 2. Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The founder of the Somerset Festival has talked about the possibility of holding "something smaller" towards the end of Summer 2021.

Michael Eavis has expressed his wishes to organise something "smaller" for Glastonbury this September.

The Somerset festival, which was postponed in 2020 and set to take place from 23- 27 June 2021, has now been cancelled for the second year running.

However, speaking to LBC, the famous founder said: "I would like to do something in September.

"I would like to do something smaller somewhere around the anniversary date of when we started, which was the 18th of September 1970.

"I would like to consider possibly doing something around that time."

Quizzed if the event would involve getting some of the big artists who would have performed at the festival this year, the Octogenarian replied: "Yes, but I do need to get reassurance from the ethics people."

READ MORE: Get the latest on Glastonbury Festival's cancellation

Michael and Emily Eavis took to Twitter on Thursday (21 January) to announce the news, calling it "another enforced fallow year".

Their full statement began: "With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

"In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/SlNdwA2tHd — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) January 21, 2021

They continued: "As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

"We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead.

"With love, Michael & Emily".

READ MORE: Who played the first Glastonbury Festival?

While Glastonbury has made their decision early, Download festival, which is set to take place at the start of June, has given gans an update, assuring them they are working behind the scenes and will have "more news" by 1 March.

Hi, rest assured we’re continuing to work behind the scenes to get ready for Download this summer and hope to have more news for you by March 1st. In the meantime, stay safe. — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) January 22, 2021

READ MORE: Who headlined the first Glastonbury Festival?