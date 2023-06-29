Glastonbury Festival will cost £500 by 2030, data experts predict

Glastonbury Festival 2023 has just closed its doors.

By Jenny Mensah

The world-famous Somerset festival, which just closed its doors this week, could rise by a significant amount in the next seven years.

Glastonbury 2023 has just closed its doors for another year, with record crowds turning up to watch Elton John close its 2023 edition.

The festival, which takes place on Worthy Farm in Somerset, was undoubtedly one of the most talked about events of the year, but new figures are sure to set tongues wagging long after the event is over.

Glasto is known for being one of the most expensive UK festivals, with music-lovers forking out £340 (£335 + £5 booking fee) for a ticket this year - 28% higher than the previous year.

Experts at OLBG have analysed the rise in general sale ticket prices since 2013 and found that fans will most likely be paying an excess of £500 for a ticket to the festival by 2030.

Their research also found that Glasto tickets have risen at almost double the rate than if the tickets were adjusted for inflation.

Sir Elton John closes Glastonbury

Cost of Glasto tickets across the last 10 years:

2013 - £215

2014 - £225 - 2.38% increase

2015 - £233 - 4.65% increase

2016 - £243 - 3.56% increase

2017 - £243 - 4.29% increase

2018 - £253 - 4.12% increase

2019 - £265 - 4.74% increase

2020 - Cancelled due to pandemic

2021 - Cancelled due to pandemic

2022 - Tickets carried over

2023 - £340

Foo Fighters perform at Glastonbury

Predicted cost of Glastonbury tickets based on average % increase:

2024 - £360

2025 - £380

2026 - £402

2027 - £426

2028 - £450

2029 - £476

2030 - £504

Last year, festival organiser Emily Eavis commented on the rise in cost of a Glastonbury ticket, explaining that the festival had to make up for its considerable losses during the pandemic.

"We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket, but we're facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID, the daughter of founder Michael Eavis said.

"In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever."

