Did Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea just self-confirm Glastonbury 2023?

Flea has added fuel to Glastonbury rumours. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist caused fans to speculate about their appearance when he responded to a Stanley Donwood tweet this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Flea has appeared to tease that the band could be appearing at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist set tongues wagging when he quote tweeted the beginnings of a sketch of the Pyramid Stage from artist Stanley Donwood.

His response simply bore the words: "Yes".

The All Around The World bassist could well appear at the Somerset festival as part of Red Hot Chili Peppers, marking their first ever appearance at the festival.

However, Flea could also appear as part of supergroup Atoms for Peace, which includes Radiohead singer Thom Yorke, Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, Beck and R.E.M drummer Joey Waronker and percussionist Mauro Refosco.

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 UK dates as global stadium tour continues

Whether or not the Red Hot Chili Peppers plan to play Glastonbury Festival, they will be returning to the UK as part of their 2023 world tour dates.

The band will no doubt play hits from across their career and give their Return Of The Dream Canteen album its first proper live outing, since releasing it in 2022.

It followed the band's Unlimited Love album, which was also released in the same year, and included the singles Black Summer, Poster Child and These Are the Ways.

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2023 UK dates:

Friday 21st July, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Sunday 23 July, Hampden Park Stadium, Glasgow

READ MORE: Flea - "Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love "is the best of us"