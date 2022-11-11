Bon Jovi to make an appearance at Glastonbury 2023?

Bon Jovi's Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora inset. Picture: 1. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images 2. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Jenny Mensah

Former band member Richie Sambora has talked about playing Glastonbury's legend slot with Dolly Parton and revealed he is "talking a bit" with the band.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bon Jovi could be potentially be in talks to make an appearance at Glastonbury 2023.

Former band member Richie Sambora joined Dolly Parton on stage for a rendition of 9 to 5 during her legends slot on the Pyramid Stage and has now hinted at a possible reunion with Bon Jovi next year.

Speaking to Metro at the MITS Awards in London and whether he could possibly be rejoining the band for an appearance at the festival, he teased: "It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit."

Talking about joining Dolly on stage in 2014, he gushed: “It was the first time I played Glastonbury but just playing with her was just tremendous. She’s a friend through other friends and she covered one of my songs.”

He added: "She’s a sweetheart and she’s that good. Consummate professional and she’s still here, what a legacy. Amazing."

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses reportedly 'in talks' to headline Glastonbury 2023

No acts have been confirmed for the festival as yet, but the likes of Elton John, Rihanna, Eminem, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N'Roses have all been rumoured to be set to take part.

Tickets went on sale last weekend, with coach tickets and general sale tickets selling out in 23 minutes and one hour respectively.

However, the general sale was marred by technical issues and Emily Eavis took to Twitter after the sale to share a statement and address fans for their continued "loyalty" to the event.

She said: "Although we are thrilled that so many of you want to come to next year's Glastonbury, we're sorry that a huge number of you missed out on a ticket this morning - because demand far outstripped supply.

"Thank you yo everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated. There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn't get one, please do try again then."

READ MORE: Emily Eavis shares statement after Glastonbury hopefuls rage at technical issues

The festival organiser also previously defended the Glastonbury price hike, which saw the cost of tickets go from 280 + £5 booking fee to 335 + £5 booking fee.

She began: "I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID."

Eavis insisted the event was "still recovering from the huge financial impact" of the coronavirus pandemic and reminded festival-goers they still only needed to pay the £50 deposit on ticket sale day in November.

She added: "The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.



"In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support."

READ MORE: Has Taylor Swift ruled herself out of Glastonbury 2023 with new tour dates?