Glastonbury 2022 weather: the latest forecast

The Glastonbury weather forecast looks promising. Picture: Barry Lewis / Alamy Stock Photo

Glastonbury 2022 takes place next weekend - and this is what the weather's looking like at the moment.

While some of the UK is bracing itself for several days of hot weather, let's take a look forward to next week, and what the forecast for Glastonbury weekend is looking like...

According to the BBC's long range forecast, here's what they're predicting:

Wednesday 22 June will see sunny intervals with a moderate breeze, with highs of 18C.

will see sunny intervals with a moderate breeze, with highs of 18C. Thursday 23 June will also see sunny intervals with a moderate breeze, with highs of 18C.

will also see sunny intervals with a moderate breeze, with highs of 18C. Friday 24 June will see sunny intervals, with no more than a 15% chance of rain until around 6pm.

will see sunny intervals, with no more than a 15% chance of rain until around 6pm. Saturday 25 June will also enjoy sunny intervals with highs of 19C and a low of 11C at night.

will also enjoy sunny intervals with highs of 19C and a low of 11C at night. Sunday 26 June will also see sunny intervals with a moderate breeze, with highs of 18C.

Glastonbury 2022 runs until Sunday 26 June, with headliners including Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

The festival - which first started in 1970 - has seen its fair share of washouts, with the 1997 event being one of the muddiest of all-time. The following year was also hit with horrendous weather, with many festival-goers bailing on the Saturday.

In 2005 and 2007, Worthy Farm was completely flooded.

The last time Glastonbury was held, in 2019, was one of the hottest editions of the festival on record, with a high of 31C recorded on the Saturday.