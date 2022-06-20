Are Glastonbury trains cancelled? The latest strike updates from GWR

The rail strike will affect trains to Glastonbury 2022. Picture: 1. Matt Cardy/Getty Images 2. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

As the national rail strike is confirmed, Glastonbury have shared an update from Great Western Rail for festival-goers who are travelling by train.

The three-day national rail strike is going ahead, which means the public will be facing disruption across the UK.

This news will be a particular blow to Glastonbury-goers planning to head down to the Somerset festival by train to Castle Cary.

However, all is not lost as Great Western Rail have shared an update that could offer some hope and advice on what to do next.

So are all trains to Glastonbury affected by the strike action? Will they all be cancelled or running a special service? Find out what we know about trains to the festival so far below.

Are trains to Glastonbury Festival cancelled?

The answer is yes and no. According to Glastonbury's official website: "planned industrial action on 21, 23 and 25 June is due affect train services." However, GWR plans to maintain timetabled trains between Castle Cary and London Paddington throughout the festival.

GWR add that some services will be subject to changes in times and they'll be in contact with customers who have already booked seats on those trains.

Online time checkers are expected to be updated with the latest timetables and festival goers who already bought their train tickets are being urged to check the amended plan.

Railway strike timetable on the Glastonbury website. Picture: Glastonbury Festival

Customers who have already bought their train tickets between London and Castle Cary are being advised to check amended plans before changing their travel arrangements or submitting a refund request.

The GWR website also add that they are " allowing people with tickets for travel on strike days to be able to travel either on the day before or any day up to and including Tuesday 28 June."

On Monday 27th of June, GWR will run a normal service from customers returning home from Castle Cary after the festival.

