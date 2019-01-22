Glastonbury's Emerging Talent competition returns for 2019

The competition, which gives new UK and Ireland based acts a chance to play at one of the main stages at Worthy Farm, is back.

Glastonbury has announced the return of their Emerging Talent Competition in 2019.

The Somerset festival, which returns this year after a break in 2018, will give new acts in the UK and Ireland a chance to win a cash prize and perform at one of Glastonbury's main stages.

As explained on the official Glastonbury website, winners of the free competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation, while two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Want to perform at this year's Glastonbury Festival? Our Emerging Talent Competition is back! Entries are open from next week to UK and Ireland-based acts. Get all the info at https://t.co/gw2XRO5TvA now. #ETC2019 pic.twitter.com/2oRusSUi5Q — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) January 22, 2019

Glasto organiser Emily Eavis said: “After our year off, we can’t wait to hear the latest crop of undiscovered music that’s out there. New music is hugely important to what this Festival is about, and the Emerging Talent Competition has helped us to unearth so many incredible artists from across the genres. Bring on the entries!”

The last winner of Glastonbury's emerging talent competition saw Josh Barry take home the prize and play the festival in 2017.

