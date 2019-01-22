Glastonbury's Emerging Talent competition returns for 2019

22 January 2019, 12:56 | Updated: 22 January 2019, 13:24

Glastonbury fans watch Ed Sheeran on the Pyramid Stage
Glastonbury fans watch Ed Sheeran on the Pyramid Stage. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The competition, which gives new UK and Ireland based acts a chance to play at one of the main stages at Worthy Farm, is back.

Glastonbury has announced the return of their Emerging Talent Competition in 2019.

The Somerset festival, which returns this year after a break in 2018, will give new acts in the UK and Ireland a chance to win a cash prize and perform at one of Glastonbury's main stages.

As explained on the official Glastonbury website, winners of the free competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation, while two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival headliners, line-up rumours & more

Glasto organiser Emily Eavis said: “After our year off, we can’t wait to hear the latest crop of undiscovered music that’s out there. New music is hugely important to what this Festival is about, and the Emerging Talent Competition has helped us to unearth so many incredible artists from across the genres. Bring on the entries!”

The last winner of Glastonbury's emerging talent competition saw Josh Barry take home the prize and play the festival in 2017.

Watch Josh Barry perform his Higher Than The Top single:

READ MORE: When will the remaining headliners for Glastonbury Festival 2019 be announced?

READ MORE: When do you have to pay the full ticket balance for Glastonbury 2019

Watch Ed Sheeran play his very first show at Glastonbury 2011:

Play out Glastonbury line-up quiz below:

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney headlining Glastonbury 2019 is improbable, but isn't impossible...
Stormzy picks up the awards for Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime at The Global Awards 2018

Stormzy responds to critics of Glastonbury 2019 headline slot
Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2017

Glastonbury Festival announces huge stage headliner for 2019

Fans watch Foo Fighters perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glasotnbury Festival 2017

Emily Eavis rules out huge act from headlining Glastonbury 2019