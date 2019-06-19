Glastonbury address: Here's how to get to the music festival in Somerset

Thousands of music revellers will be descending on the small Somerset town of Glastonbury next week, as this year's music festival kicks off.

Glastonbury Festival is about to kick off for another year - bringing music lovers world-class performances from the likes of Janet Jackson, The Cure, Stormzy and Liam Gallagher.

The festival - which started back in 1970, the day after Jimi Hendrix died - starts on Wednesday 26 and runs until Sunday 30 June, 2019.

And while it's been running for decades, the festival attracts a fresh batch of fans each year. So for those who aren't old faithfuls, here's a handy guide on how to get to Glastonbury - including the exact address to use for your sat-nav.

What's the Glastonbury address?

The full address for Glastonbury is:

Worthy Farm, Worthy Lane, Pilton, Shepton Mallet, Somerset, BA4 4BY.

Sat Nav codes for Glastonbury 2019

• From south London: M3 then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP).

• From Swindon: M4 then A350 onto the A361. (Sat Nav BA4 4LY).

• From the North East: A1 or M1, M25 to M3 (Junction 12), then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

• From the Midlands: Preferably M40 and A34 to A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

• From the North West: M6, M5 to A39 (Junction 23) then A361. (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

• From Wales: M4, M5 to A39 (as above) (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

• For more local traffic using the A37 North or A361 East (Sat Nav BA4 4LY)

How to get there by train

For those travelling by train, the best station to get off at is Castle Cary, where you can get a free shuttle bus to the festival site (from Gate A).

Shuttle busses run every 15 minutes, with the first bus leaving at 7am on Wednesday morning.

If you're travelling from London, you can take the train from Paddington Station to Bath Spa, then change to get to Castle Cary.

Glastonbury 2019 car park map. Picture: Glastonbury Festival

Car parking information

Car parks open from 9pm on Tuesday night, allowing visitors to arrive ahead of time. It's important to note, however, that guests who do arrive the night before will only have access to toilets, and will be expected to stay in their cars until the festival begins.

Depending on the direction you're coming from, there are four main entrances for cars; drivers simply need to follow the P signs to get to the nearest car park, at which point stewards will be present to point you in the right direction and alleviate the traffic coming into the site.

