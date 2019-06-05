VIDEO: Glastonbury 50 book cover and release date revealed

The book, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the festival, with contributions from Noel Gallagher and Chris Martin, is set for release on 31 October.

Glastonbury 50, which it was previously announced would celebrate the 50th anniversary of the world-famous Somerset festival in 2020, has been given a release date of 31 October 2019.

As the website explains, the special book will see festival founder Michael Eavis and his daughter and festival organiser Emily tell the stories behind the event in their own words, while sharing hundreds of photos taken since the festival's inception in 1970.

“Working on this book has been a fantastic project for me and my dad in the fallow year and in the build-up to this year’s Festival. With our 50th anniversary fast approaching, we felt now was the time to put all of our memories and stories together in one place,” says Emily Eavis.

“It’s been a total joy to look back through piles of old photo albums and scrapbooks and to reflect upon what it meant at the time, and the incredible evolution of the event. I hope people who’ve been over the years will be able to reminisce and get a flavour of the rich history of Glastonbury through five amazing decades. It’s also been a real honour to have had so many great writers, artists and photographers willing to get involved in helping us to give the full picture.”

As previously announced by the festival, Glastonbury 50 will also include written contributions from past headliners in Oasis songsmith Noel Gallagher, Jay Z and Coldplay's Chris Martin plus original pieces from the likes of Caitlin Moran and Billy Bragg.

Ahead of the release will be Glastonbury Festival 2019, where Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure will headline.

