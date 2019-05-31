Study calculates chance of rain at Glastonbury and more UK Festivals...

Revellers in the mud at Glastonbury Festival 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Find out the percentages of the chance of rain at the Somerset Festival and the likes of Bestival, Y Not, Parklife and more.

A study has calculated the chance of rain at the biggest UK festivals including, Glastonbury Festival, Kendal Calling and Bestival.

Accessorize have analysed 87 years of Met Office data to work out the chance in percentage of rain at each festivals, and it actually isn't too bad... though we wouldn't ever advise not taking a raincoat.

Right at the top of the charts is Kendal Calling, which has been given 46.34% chance of rain this year.

In second place was last week's We Are Festival, which is followed by Bestival - with a 41.51% chance of rain.

Some of the festivals where it's least likely to rain this year are Field Day with 12.5%, Reading Festival with 22.92% and British Summer Time with 23.68%.

And as for the biggest UK festival, Glastonbury-goers can breathe a sigh of relief, as the festival has been given 31.30% of rain.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival revealed their full line-up and stage times this week,

The Somerset Festival, which takes place on Worthy Farm from 26-30 June this year, has shared the listings of every single one of its stages and areas, including who's set to top the bill on support on its biggest stages; the Pyramid Stage; the Other Stage and West Holts.

As well as its clashes, the festival also shared its all-important "TBA" slots, hinting exactly when and where they'll be a space for one of Glastonbury's famous secret sets.

One band who just might be heading there are Ohio-formed duo The Black Keys, who responded quite cryptically to Gordon Smart when asked if they'd be there.

Watch their answer below:

