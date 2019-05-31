Study calculates chance of rain at Glastonbury and more UK Festivals...

31 May 2019, 16:31 | Updated: 31 May 2019, 17:02

Revellers in the mud at Glastonbury Festival 2016
Revellers in the mud at Glastonbury Festival 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Find out the percentages of the chance of rain at the Somerset Festival and the likes of Bestival, Y Not, Parklife and more.

A study has calculated the chance of rain at the biggest UK festivals including, Glastonbury Festival, Kendal Calling and Bestival.

Accessorize have analysed 87 years of Met Office data to work out the chance in percentage of rain at each festivals, and it actually isn't too bad... though we wouldn't ever advise not taking a raincoat.

Right at the top of the charts is Kendal Calling, which has been given 46.34% chance of rain this year.

In second place was last week's We Are Festival, which is followed by Bestival - with a 41.51% chance of rain.

Some of the festivals where it's least likely to rain this year are Field Day with 12.5%, Reading Festival with 22.92% and British Summer Time with 23.68%.

And as for the biggest UK festival, Glastonbury-goers can breathe a sigh of relief, as the festival has been given 31.30% of rain.

See their full list here

READ MORE: Get the latest weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival 2019

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival revealed their full line-up and stage times this week,

The Somerset Festival, which takes place on Worthy Farm from 26-30 June this year, has shared the listings of every single one of its stages and areas, including who's set to top the bill on support on its biggest stages; the Pyramid Stage; the Other Stage and West Holts.

As well as its clashes, the festival also shared its all-important "TBA" slots, hinting exactly when and where they'll be a space for one of Glastonbury's famous secret sets.

One band who just might be heading there are Ohio-formed duo The Black Keys, who responded quite cryptically to Gordon Smart when asked if they'd be there.

Watch their answer below:

SEE MORE: Glastonbury The muddy years- the festival's worst weather in pictures

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

The Black Keys, 2019

VIDEO: The Black Keys for Glastonbury 2019 secret set?

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival 2017 Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury Festival releases full line-up & stage times for 2019

Glastonbury Festival

Victorious Festival

Win VIP tickets to Victorious Fesival 2019

Win

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine

British Summertime Festival 2019: Headliners, line-up, stage times, tickets & more
Richard Ashcroft at Neighbourhood Weekender

Neighbourhood Weekender 2019 in pictures

Latest On Radio X

Control poster and Ian Curtis of Joy Division in 1980

10 great music biopics like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody

Lists

Noel Gallagher plays Sheffield as part of his Who Built The Moon? tour

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds release Rattling Rose track

Noel Gallagher

The Libertines' Pete Doherty in Hamburg in 2017

Pete Doherty opens up on what prompted heroin abuse: “I completely romanticised it”

The Libertines

Adam Clayton of U2 on The Chris Moyles Show

Could U2 be the next band up for a movie biopic?

News

Liam Galllagher

Liam Gallagher announces tiny London gig, reveals Shockwave artwork & confirms Why Me? Why Not album

Liam Gallagher

Robert Smith of The Cure performs at Sydney Opera House on May 24, 2019 in Sydney, Australia

The Cure live: watch Disintegration played in full here

The Cure