Glastonbury 2024 headliner odds: Who will top the bill?

Foo Fighters, Madonna, Coldplay, Dave and Dua Lipa have all been tipped to headline Glastonbury 2024. Picture: Getty

By Radio X

The Somerset Festival will open its doors again next summer, but who will top the Pyramid Stage? Get the latest betting odds here.

By Jenny Mensah

Glastonbury Festival will return for 2024 and there's already plenty of speculation over who will headline.

There's plenty of names already tipped to top the bill at the festival, which takes place from 26th -30th next year, so far, with the likes of Madonna, Coldplay, Foo Fighters and even a reformed Oasis all part of the discussions online.

As we approach the ticket sales in November, plenty of festival hopefuls are furiously gathering clues as to who will be headline the Pyramid Stage next year.

As each rumour and story emerges, develops and changes, as do the betting odds! So what are the latest Glastonbury headliner odds for 2024? And who's even considered in the running?

See our rundown below, courtesy of oddschecker.com:

Glastonbury 2024 latest headliner odds:*

Madonna - 4/6 - 60% chance of headlining

Coldplay - 4/6 - 60% chance of headlining

Dua Lipa- 4/6 - 60% chance of headlining

Dave - 6/4 - 40% chance of headlining

The 1975- 4/1 - 20% chance of headlining

Olivia Rodrigo - 4/1 - 20% chance of headlining

Foo Fighters - 9/2 - 18.2% chance of headlining

Oasis - 5/1 - 16.7% chance of headlining

Rihanna - 6/1 - 14.3% chance of headlining

Spice Girls 6/1 - 14.3% chance of headlining

*Odds are up to date at the time of writing this article.

Please bet safely and if you have any issues visit begambleaware.org for advice, tools and support.

Leon Blackman from oddschecker said: “Madonna’s odds for a headline appearance at Glastonbury Pyramid stage have soared in recent days. At the start of last week, bookmakers had only given here a 25% chance, that number has shot to 60% as of this morning.

“With the first opportunity to get tickets approaching early November, this betting market will be one for fans to keep an eye on to see who the bookies think will be headlining.”

When do Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale?

Glastonbury Festival organisers have confirmed their ticket sales will take place in November at the following dates and times.

THURSDAY 2ND NOVEMBER 2023 AT 6PM GMT - TICKETS PLUS COACH TRAVEL ON SALE

SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 2023 AT 9AM GMT - GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS ON SALE

When does Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from the 26th to the 30th June 2024.