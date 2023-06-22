Sir Elton John has "4 special guests" for his Glastonbury set: could one be Britney?

Could Sir Elton John be bringing on Britney Spears for her first ever Pyramid Stage appearance? Picture: Simone Joyner/Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The star's husband is teasing a "very special" set at the festival... and Britney Spears claims she's in London "shopping" this week..

Sir Elton John will have four special guests for his Glastonbury show this weekend - and it's already rumoured that one will be Britney Spears.

Elton's husband David Furnish has teased a "very special" set from the legend on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night (25th June) - which happens to take place the same week the Hit Me Baby One More Time icon is in the UK for a "shopping" trip.

Speaking to Sky News presenter Beth Rigby, Furnish said that Elton's show will feature "Four collaborators of his choosing. People, he just thought, 'I'd really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury'.

"And that's all I'm going to say."

Pressed on who the guest stars were going to be, Furnish insisted that he is "sworn to secrecy".

Last week, Britney posted "I'm going to London next week so things are not too shabby", leading fans to assume that a stop-off at Glastonbury was also on the itinerary.

Britney Spears “going shopping in london” next week?



The same week #Glastonbury is on?



The same week Elton is performing and promised to bring out some massive guests?



Would be HUGE if she did, it’s been over 6 years since she performed! pic.twitter.com/XQ1i4PChFp — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) June 14, 2023

Spears collaborated with Sir Elton last year on the song Hold Me Closer, which marked the singer's first new material in six years after a long-running conservatorship dispute with her father.

Furnish also explained that Sir Elton's set was going to be out of the ordinary: “This one is very special. It is not just another day in office. It's a different setlist - it's a huge outdoor live festival.

"He's got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won't name, sorry.

"So, he's done a lot of changes. A lot on his plate, so I think he's anxious. Yeah, but I think good, anxious, healthy anxious.”

The gates to Glastonbury festival opened yesterday (Wednesday 21st June) and fans can also expect headline sets from Guns N'Roses and Arctic Monkeys - although Monkeys frontman Alex Turner is currently suffering from acute laryngitis.

The Glastonbury set forms part of Sir Elton's final "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, but his husband isn't expecting the legend to be taking any time off soon.

He joked: “I don't think he'll be sitting on the sofa with a remote control.

“He's going to go back into the studio in October and start his next album, which will be great. He's not done a studio album in a long time."