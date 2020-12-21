Glastonbury 2021 "not cancelled yet," says Emily Eavis

The organiser of the Somerset festival has reassured fans who asked about the status of the music event next year.

Emily Eavis has stressed that Glastonbury is "not cancelled yet".

The festival was one of the many events that was forced to close its doors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and although it has been rescheduled to 2021, it's still 100% whether it will take place.

When a Twitter user joked: "I will only believe that @Glastonbury is cancelled next year if @emilyeavis rings me personally to tell me," the festival organiser replied: "Not cancelled yet!"

Emily Eavis might still be reassuring fans that everything will go ahead with the festival, but planned 2020 headliner Paul McCartney isn't so sure.

The legendary Beatles star has marvelled at the ways performers and artists have worked around restrictions with live streamed performances and socially distanced gigs, the legend isn't sure something as large as Glastonbury could take place.

"People have started to find ways with Zoom and with socially distanced things,' he told The Sun. "But for a thing like Glastonbury where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field, that’s a super-spreader you know."

This year, the Pyramid Stage was also set to be headlined performers Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.

It is yet to be confirmed if the headliners will be moved to 2021, but all ticket holders for 2020 were able to roll on their tickets to next year.

