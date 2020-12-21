Glastonbury 2021 "not cancelled yet," says Emily Eavis

21 December 2020, 14:37 | Updated: 21 December 2020, 14:39

Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury 2017
Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The organiser of the Somerset festival has reassured fans who asked about the status of the music event next year.

Emily Eavis has stressed that Glastonbury is "not cancelled yet".

The festival was one of the many events that was forced to close its doors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and although it has been rescheduled to 2021, it's still 100% whether it will take place.

When a Twitter user joked: "I will only believe that @Glastonbury is cancelled next year if @emilyeavis rings me personally to tell me," the festival organiser replied: "Not cancelled yet!"

READ MORE: Who headlined the first Glastonbury festival?

Emily Eavis might still be reassuring fans that everything will go ahead with the festival, but planned 2020 headliner Paul McCartney isn't so sure.

The legendary Beatles star has marvelled at the ways performers and artists have worked around restrictions with live streamed performances and socially distanced gigs, the legend isn't sure something as large as Glastonbury could take place.

"People have started to find ways with Zoom and with socially distanced things,' he told The Sun. "But for a thing like Glastonbury where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field, that’s a super-spreader you know."

This year, the Pyramid Stage was also set to be headlined performers Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.

It is yet to be confirmed if the headliners will be moved to 2021, but all ticket holders for 2020 were able to roll on their tickets to next year.

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival 2021 - what we know so far...

Latest Videos

Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news on The Chris Moyles Show

Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news and charity single to Chris Moyles
Jim Carrey as The Grinch

The highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

News

Chris Moyles Show play the reverse word game singing special

The reverse game singing special had us in stitches

Pablo Escobar's son talks to The Chris Moyles Show in summer 2020

When Pablo Escobar's son appeared on The Chris Moyles Show

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

Paul McCartney Performs At The O2 Arena in 2018

Paul McCartney isn't sure Glastonbury can take place in 2021

The Beatles

The original Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival

Who headlined the first Glastonbury festival?

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2017

Glastonbury to launch digital archive with the V&A

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2017

Glastonbury 2021's October sale cancelled due to lack of ticket returns
Festival-goers Sophie Boisselet and Chris Welch attend the Isle of Wight Festival, Afton Down, UK, 26th-30th August 1970.

In Pictures: How they used to do festivals back in the day