Glastonbury 2019 confirm Sean Paul will headline the John Peel stage

21 June 2019, 16:17 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 17:48

Sean Paul confirmed to play the John Peel stage at Glastonbury 2019
Sean Paul confirmed to play the John Peel stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Getty

Dancehall star Sean Paul has announced he will be performing a secret set at Glastonbury this year.

By Emma Clarke

Sean Paul has confirmed on Twitter that he will be taking to the stage at Glastonbury 2019.

He will be joining the likes of The Cure, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus and Stormzy, as he performs on the John Peel Stage on the Saturday night.

In a shock announcement, the 'Breathe' singer revealed: "BANG! BANG!!! WE COMIN 2 @GlastoFest ON SAT 29TH!!! GONNA [FLAME EMOJI] JOHN PEEL STAGE @ 10:30PM. IT BEST NOT BE RAININ YA KNO RRR!!!"

While festival-goers previously speculated that Fleetwood Mac, Robyn, Diplo and Foals would be performing secret sets at this year's Glasto, event organisers have now confirmed the slot will be filled by Sean Paul.

Unfortunately, his set will clash with The Killers, who are performing on the Pyramid Stage that same night.

Other artists performing on the John Peel stage on the 29 include Bugzy Malone, Gerry Cinnamon and Swimming Girls.

You can view the full line-up for 2019 here.

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

The Glastonbury weather forecast now looks promising

Met Office predicts HEATWAVE for Glastonbury week - with temperatures rising to 31C
Here's what to and what NOT to pack for Glastonbury 2019

What to pack for Glastonbury 2019 - and what NOT to bring

Here's how to get to Glastonbury 2019

Glastonbury address: Here's how to get to the music festival in Somerset
Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac

Did Fleetwood Mac tease a headline slot at Glastonbury 2020?