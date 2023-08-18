All Points East to screen the FIFA Women's World Cup final

All Points East will play the England v Spain FIFA Women's World Cup final. Picture: Press/ Ane Frosaker/SPP/Shutterstock

The East London festival will host a watch party of the England v Spain game from 10am in Victoria Park on Sunday 20th August. Find out how you can be there.

Luno presents All Points East Festival has shared its plans to screen the FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

The East London festival, which is held in Victoria Park, will play the England vs Spain game this Sunday 20th August as part of their daytime event In The Neighbourhood.

The big game - which is being screened in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan - will be the first time the Lionesses have will have played in a World Cup final after winning the Euros last year.

Kick off is at 11am, but doors will open from 10am.

Sign up to register to attend the free screening here.

Meanwhile, this year's All Points East kicks off this Friday 18th August, with Stormzy's This Is What We Mean day, which sees the grime star team up with the festival to curate his own headline day full of acts from across the musical spectrum.

The festival will also see headline performances from the likes of The Strokes, Jungle, and Dermot Kennedy before the series of gigs draws to a close with a bill-topping set from Haim on 28th August, Bank Holiday Monday.