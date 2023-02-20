The Chris Moyles Birthday Show heads Back To The Jungle

The Chris Moyles Birthday Show - Back To The Jungle. Picture: Radio X

Join the team on Wednesday to relive Chris's time on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Well, what do you know? It’s that time again! Yes, Chris Moyles has taken another trip around the sun and, therefore, given Radio X the perfect excuse to do something a bit special.

Chris takes part in one of the trials on last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

This year for The Chris Moyles Birthday Show, we are going to revisit one of the most incredible and surreal experiences of Chris’s life. Yes, that’s right, that little-known ITV show, I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here!

Chris Moyles parachutes into the jungle on last year's I'm A Celeb... What will be expected of him at the birthday show? Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

We’ll be recreating the unique setting, chatting to campmates from years gone by, be giving one of you the chance to win £3,000 and, of course, it wouldn’t be right not to include… the Bushtucker Trials.

Plus, we’re going to livestream it all on Global Player – so make sure you’re listening and watching from 6:30am on Wednesday 22nd February, as we bring you...

The Chris Moyles Birthday Show… Back To The Jungle!

Listen to Radio X on DAB digital radio right across the UK and on Global Player, via app, globalplayer.com and on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”)