The Chris Moyles Birthday Show heads Back To The Jungle
20 February 2023, 08:25
Join the team on Wednesday to relive Chris's time on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Well, what do you know? It’s that time again! Yes, Chris Moyles has taken another trip around the sun and, therefore, given Radio X the perfect excuse to do something a bit special.
This year for The Chris Moyles Birthday Show, we are going to revisit one of the most incredible and surreal experiences of Chris’s life. Yes, that’s right, that little-known ITV show, I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here!
We’ll be recreating the unique setting, chatting to campmates from years gone by, be giving one of you the chance to win £3,000 and, of course, it wouldn’t be right not to include… the Bushtucker Trials.
Plus, we’re going to livestream it all on Global Player – so make sure you’re listening and watching from 6:30am on Wednesday 22nd February, as we bring you...
The Chris Moyles Birthday Show… Back To The Jungle!
