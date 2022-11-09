Stormzy announced as first All Points East 2023 headliner

Stormzy will headline All Points East on 2023. Picture: Press

By Radio X

The UK rapper is the first artist to be confirmed for the East London festival, which takes place in Victoria Park. Find out when tickets go on sale.

All Points East has announced its first headliner for 2023.

Stormzy will headline a special day at the festival as part of his. own curated This is What We Mean Day on Friday 18th August 2023.

Sharing the humorous announcement on Instagram, the Mel Made Me Do It star said: "I was thinking what’s next cos we’ve done 3 O2s shut that down. I said to the team we gotta do something bigger something better something different. We were having back to back meetings bouncing ideas.

"Then it hit me I started jotting down ideas thinking - live band need a live band. August 2023 a summer time thing outside for the people always for my people. So August 2023 Victoria Park more info coming soon….This Is What We Mean Day. Hard.”

Find out everything we know about Stormzy's headline date at All Point East Festival and how you can buy tickets.

.@stormzy will be heading to Victoria Park for a massive hometown show on Friday 18 August 2023, as part of Luno presents All Points East. pic.twitter.com/zpi9E7hcFe — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) November 9, 2022

When does Stormzy headline All Points East 2023?

Stormzy will top the bill at his own curated show, This Is What We Mean, at All Points East on Friday 18th August 2023.

When do Stormzy All Points East tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Stormzy at All Points East go on sale on general sale on Thursday 17th November at 10am at www.allpointseastfestival.com.

For priority access to tickets, fans should pre-order Stormzy's This Is What I Mean album at store.stormzy,com.

Who's on the Stormzy at All Points East 2023 line-up?

The line-up for Stormzy's All Points East day, This Is What We Mean, is still to be announced. However, since the show will be curated by the UK rapper so it's likely to consist of artists he enjoys and personally recommends.

What are the stage times for Stormzy at All Points East 2023?

Stage times for Stormzy at All Points East 2023 will be confirmed closer to the time of the event.

Last year's festival saw the likes of Gorillaz,. The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk, Tame Impala and Nick Cave headline.