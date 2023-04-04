Dermot Kennedy to headline All Points East 2023

Dermot Kennedy will top the bill at All Points East 2023. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish singer-songwriter will plat a headline gig at the Victoria Park festival on Sunday 27th August. Find out how to buy tickets.

Dermot Kennedy is the last headline act to be confirmed for All Points East 2023.

The Lost singer will play a bill-topping set at the east London festival on Sunday 27th August, joined by the likes of Olivia Dean, Aurora, James Vincent McMorrow, Nick Mulvey and more.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.

Dermot Kennedy's All Points East 2023 line-up. Picture: Press

What is Dermot Kennedy All Points East 2023?

Dermot Kennedy plays a headline set at All Points East on Sunday 27th August. The Irish singer - who made his debut at the festival in 2019 - will play tracks from his 2019 debut album Without Fear and his 2022 follow-up Sonder.

Who's on Dermot Kennedy's All Points East line-up?

Olivia Dean

SG Lewis

James Vincent McMorrow

Nick Mulvey

Novo Amor

Moncrieff

Rachel Chinouriri

Áine Deane

How to buy Dermot Kennedy All Points East tickets:

Tickets for Dermot Kennedy at All Points East go on general on Thursday 6th April from 9am at allpointseastfestival.com.

The Amex pre-sale begins on Tuesday 4th April at 9am and the artist and APE pre-sale starts on Thursday 6th April from 9am.

What are the stage times for Dermot Kennedy at All Points East 2023?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time.

The Strokes will also headline All Points East this year. Picture: Press/Jason McDonald

Who's headlining All Points East 2023?

See the line-up so far:

Friday 18th August 2023: Stormzy presents This is What We Mean

presents Friday 25th August 2023: The Strokes

Saturday 26th August 2023: Jungle

Sunday 27th August 2023: Dermot Kennedy

Monday 28th August 2023: Haim

