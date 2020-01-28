The worst love song lyrics of all time

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot ChilI Peppers. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Sometimes the course of true love doesn't always go to plan. Especially if you use any of these perplexing and occasionally nauseating lyrics on your Valentine's card...

Love is in the air... with Valentine's Day around the corner, we're expecting a lot of loving playlists to be compiled to show how much you care. For the sake of your relationship, DON'T include any of these sleazy, odd, laughable or just plain bizarre songs...