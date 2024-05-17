The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1972

Glam rock gets serious, prog rock gets even more ambitious... and the seeds of heavy metal start to sprout. Let's look back at the greatest rock albums of '72.

Bread - Baby I'm-a Want You: released January 1972 The US soft rock band's fourth album included David Gates' Mother Freedom, Diary and the classic Everything I Own, later taken to Number 1 by Ken Boothe. Bread - Baby I'm-a Want You cover art. Picture: Press

Paul Simon - Paul Simon: release date 24th January 1972 Two years after his partnership with Art Garfunkel ended, the singer-songwirter decided to go it alone again and this marks his second solo album after 1965's The Paul Simon Songbook. Tracks included Mother And Child Reunion and Me And Julio Down By The Schoolyard. Paul Simon - Paul Simon cover art. Picture: Press

Todd Rundgren - Something/Anything? Released February 1972 The former Nazz man's third solo album included the songs I Saw The Light, Couldn't I Just Tell You, Hello It's Me and Wolfman Jack. Todd Rundgren - Something/Anything? cover art. Picture: Press

Neil Young - Harvest: release date 1st February 1972 The fourth solo album from the singer-songwriter was a career highlight and a huge seller. Famous tracks include Heart Of Gold and The Needle And The Damage Done. Neil Young - Harvest cover art. Picture: Press

Humble Pie - Smokin': release date March 1972 Steve Marriott's post-Small Faces band issued their fifth album, which saw the departure of guitarist Peter Frampton. Tracks included the single 30 Days In The Hole and a cover of Eddie Cochran's Come On Everybody. Humble Pie - Smokin' album cover. Picture: Press

Jethro Tull - Thick As A Brick: release date 3rd March 1972 The British folk-rock band's fifth outing is really one continous piece of music across two sides of vinyl, devised by frontman Ian Anderson when people kept calling Tull's previous LP Aqualung a "concept album". It made Number 5 in the UK charts. Jethro Tull album - Thick as a Brick album art. Picture: Alamy

Deep Purple – Machine Head: released 25th March 1972 The British rock band's sixth album included their signature song, Smoke On The Water. Also on the track listing were Lazy, Never Before and Highway Star. Deep Purple – Machine Head cover art. Picture: Press

Wishbone Ash - Argus : release date 25th April 1972 The hugely-influential third album from the British rock band peaked at Number 3 in the charts and included the tracks The King Will Come, Leaf And Stream and Blowin' Free - and some say the cover art was an influence on the character of Darth Vader in Star Wars! Wishbone Ash - Argus cover art. Picture: Alamy

The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street: release dare 12th May 1972 The Stones' tenth studio album was their first double, recorded in London, Los Angeles and Nellcôte in the South of France, where the band were hiding out as tax exiles. Tracks include Rocks Off, Tumbling Dice, Shine A Light and the Keef favourite Happy. The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street cover art. Picture: Press

Aphrodite's Child - 666: released June 1972 The third and final album from the Greek prog group - which included instrumentalist Vangelis and singer Demis Roussos - is a concept LP about the end of the world. Tracks include The Four Horsemen and Break. Aphrodite's Child - 666 cover art. Picture: Press

Eagles - Eagles: release date 1st June 1972 The debut album from the American country rock titans kicked off with the evergreen Take It Easy, ushering in a career of FM radio-friendly sounds. The album also included Witchy Woman and Peaceful Easy Feeling. Eagles - Eagles cover art. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - Obscured By Clouds: release date 2nd June 1972 Floyd's seventh album was the soundtrack to the Barbet Schroeder hippie movie La Vallée and composed of half instrumental, half vocal pieces. The track Free Four was issued as a single in the US but didn't chart. Next stop: The Dark Side Of The Moon! Pink Floyd - Obscured By Clouds cover art. Picture: Press

David Bowie - The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars: release date 16th June 1972 The album that made Bowie a superstar incredibly never topped the charts in the UK and didn't reach its peak of No 5 until eight months later. Tracks included Starman, Suffragette City and, of course, the epic title track. David Bowie - The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars cover art. Picture: Press

Alice Cooper – School’s Out: release date 30th June 1972 The fifth album from the US shock rock band was their commercial breakthrough, spawning a No 1 hit in the Uk with the raucous title track. Alice Cooper – School’s Out cover art. Picture: Press

T. Rex - The Slider: release date 21st July 1972 The Summer of Glam continued with the seventh studio album from Marc Bolan and one of his biggest releases. Tracks include Metal Guru and Telegram Sam. T. Rex - The Slider cover art. Picture: Press

The Kinks - Everybody's In Showbiz: release date 25th August 1972 Ray Davies and co's eleventh album was the follow-up to Muswell Hillbillies and was issued as a double set - one disc of studio, the other disc a live show from New York in March 1972. Celluloid Heroes and Supersonic Rocket Ship were the hit singles from the studio side. The Kinks - Everybody's In Showbiz cover art. Picture: Press

Yes - Close To the Edge: release date 8th September 1972 The British progressive rockers issued their fifth studio album, the follow-up to 1971's Fragile. The LP contained two lengthy pieces - And You And I and Close To The Edge - plus Siberian Khatru. Yes - Close To the Edge - cover art by Roger Dean. Picture: Alamy

Mott The Hoople – All the Young Dudes: 8th September 1972 The fifth album from the pioneers of what would become glam rock included the David Bowie-penned title track One Of The Boys and Lou Reed's Sweet Jane. Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes cover art. Picture: Press

Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: released 25th September 1972 The fourth outing from the British heavy rock pioneers included the classic song Changes, later re-recorded by frontman Ozzy Osbourne with daughter Kelly. Black Sabbath - Vol. 4 cover art. Picture: Press

Genesis – Foxtrot: release date 6th October 1972 The fourth album from the English prog rockers included Watcher Of The Skies and Supper's Ready, two fan favourites from the Peter Gabriel-fronted band. Genesis – Foxtrot cover art. Picture: Press

Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill: release date November 1972 The debut album from the American smooth rock heroes included their signature song Reelin' In The Years. Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill cover art. Picture: Press

Slade - Slayed? release date 1st November 1972 The third album from the glam rock legends included their hits Mama Weer All Crazee Now and Gudbuy T' Jane. It was the first of their two No 1 albums (the other being 1974's Old New Borrowed And Blue). Slade - Slayed? cover art. Picture: Press

Lou Reed – Transformer: release date 8th November 1972 Reed's second solo album after leaving The Velvet Underground included two of his most enduring songs: Walk On The Wild Side, Satellite Of Love and Perfect Day. Lou Reed – Transformer cover art. Picture: Press

Status Quo - Piledriver: released 15th December 1972 The Quo's fifth studio album saw the rockers move further towards their trademark heads-down-no-nonsense-boogie that would make them one of the most successful British bands of the era. The biggest track was the Top 10 hit Paper Plane, plus there was Don't Waste My Time and a cover of The Doors' Roadhouse Blues. Status Quo - Piledriver cover art. Picture: Press