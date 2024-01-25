What are the Eagles' Biggest Songs?

The Eagles line-up that recorded the classic Hotel California album in 1976: Randy Meisner, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Don Felder. Picture: Photo by RB/Redferns/Getty Images

One of the most enduring American bands, the Eagles were formed in Los Angeles at the beginning of the 1970s; and their success and influence made them one of the key groups of the era.

Eagles' original line-up featured drummer and vocalist Don Henley and singer and guitarist Glenn Frey, who had played together in Linda Ronstadt's band. They joined forces with multi-instrumentalist Bernie Leadon (formerly of The Flying Burriro Brothers) and bassist Randy Meisner, whose harmony vocal complimented the voices of Henley and Frey perfectly. As the years rolled on, the line-up evolved, including Don Felder, Timothy B. Schmidt and Joe Walsh among the ranks.

The line-up of the Eagles that recorded the albums On The Border and One Of These Nights: Bernie Leadon, Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Randy Meisner and Don Felder. Picture: Gems/Redferns/Getty Images

Hit albums like Hotel California and One Of These Nights showcased the band's versatility and songwriting skills, offering an insight into American life in the FM radio era, combining tough rock with smooth country sounds. Later line-ups featured

The band have just announced a UK residency for their farewell tour, having kicked-off their Long Goodbye tour at New York's Madison Square Garden in September last year. Eagles have confirmed their plans to visit the UK with dates at Manchester Co-op Live on 31st May, 1st June and 4th June 2024.

The dates, which see them joined by special guests Steely Dan, will mark the band's last and only UK shows.

By totting up Spotify streams, Radio X has the Top 10 most popular Eagles songs to date...