What are the Eagles' Biggest Songs?
25 January 2024, 14:44 | Updated: 25 January 2024, 14:50
One of the most enduring American bands, the Eagles were formed in Los Angeles at the beginning of the 1970s; and their success and influence made them one of the key groups of the era.
Eagles' original line-up featured drummer and vocalist Don Henley and singer and guitarist Glenn Frey, who had played together in Linda Ronstadt's band. They joined forces with multi-instrumentalist Bernie Leadon (formerly of The Flying Burriro Brothers) and bassist Randy Meisner, whose harmony vocal complimented the voices of Henley and Frey perfectly. As the years rolled on, the line-up evolved, including Don Felder, Timothy B. Schmidt and Joe Walsh among the ranks.
Hit albums like Hotel California and One Of These Nights showcased the band's versatility and songwriting skills, offering an insight into American life in the FM radio era, combining tough rock with smooth country sounds. Later line-ups featured
The band have just announced a UK residency for their farewell tour, having kicked-off their Long Goodbye tour at New York's Madison Square Garden in September last year. Eagles have confirmed their plans to visit the UK with dates at Manchester Co-op Live on 31st May, 1st June and 4th June 2024.
The dates, which see them joined by special guests Steely Dan, will mark the band's last and only UK shows.
By totting up Spotify streams, Radio X has the Top 10 most popular Eagles songs to date...
-
Eagles - Hotel California: release date 22nd January 1977
Of course this has to be the band's biggest song, capturing the decadence of 70’s LA and taking us on journey from – as Don Henley said – innocence to experience.
The title track of their fifth studio album, which was released in December 1976, the song has had more than 1.4 billion streams on Spotify and the official video of the Eagles performing the song in Maryland in 1977 has amassed over 267 million views on YouTube.
The single topped the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 10 weeks on the UK chart, peaking at Number 8. The track's parent album is one of the biggest sellers of all time, having been certified 6 times Platinum in the UK and a whopping 26 times Platinum in the States.
Eagles - Hotel California (Live 1977) (Official Video) [HD]
-
Eagles - Take It Easy: release date 1st May 1972
Recorded in London with producer Glyn Johns, this is the lead off track from Eagles' self-titled debut album, issued in June 1972. Released as a single the month before, Take It Easy has now amassed over half a billion Spotify plays and the official audio of the track has been played more than 51 million times.
Eagles - Take It Easy (Live on MTV 1994) (Official Video) [HD]
-
Eagles - Life In The Fast Lane: release date 3rd May 1977
Issued as the third single from Hotel California, this cautionary tale of excess has Don Henley on lead vocals and was incredibly the soundtrack to an Eagles-themed rollercoaster at Hard Rock Park in California in the late 00s. The song has been streamed more than 307 million times and the 2013 remaster has enjoyed over 10 million views on YouTube.
Life in the Fast Lane (2013 Remaster)
-
Eagles - One Of These Nights: release date 19th May 1975
The title track of the band's fourth album and the late Glen Frey’s favourite Eagles song, this single was their first to chart in the UK, peaking at Number 23 in the Summer of 1975. The track's 2018 remaster has enjoyed over 36 million views, while Spotify has notched up over 249 million plays.
One of These Nights (2018 Remaster)
-
Eagles - Please Come Home For Christmas: release date 27th November 1978
Written and recorded by blues singer Charles Brown in 1960, the Eagles' cover was issued as a one-off single at Christmas 1978. Making Number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song was also a minor hit in the UK, peaking at Number 30.
Please Come Home for Christmas (2013 Remaster)
-
Eagles - Desperado: release date 17th April 1973
The title track of Eagles' second studio album from 1973 was surprisingly never issued as a single, but appears on the 1976 compilation Their Greatest Hits, which became the first ever Platinum album in American recording history. The song has been streamed over 179 million times on Spotify.
Desperado (2013 Remaster)
-
Eagles - Peaceful Easy Feeling: release date 1st December 1972
Written by folk singer Jack Tempchin, this was the third single to be taken from the band's debut album Eagles, this was a modest hit in the US, peaking at Number 22, and has since racked up over 158 million Spotify streams and the official audio clip has enjoyed more than 21 million views on YouTube.
Peaceful Easy Feeling (2013 Remaster)
-
Eagles - Lyin' Eyes: released 8th September 1975
One Of These Nights was the last Eagles album to feature the original line-up as Bernie Leadon left shortly afterwards. Featuring Glenn Frey on vocals, this single made Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke the UK Top 30, peaking at Number 23. In the digital age, the track has been streamed over 144 million times on Spotify.
Lyin' Eyes (2018 Remaster)
-
Eagles - New Kid In Town: release date 7th December 1976
The lead single from the mammoth Hotel California album, Glenn Frey takes lead vocals for this classic, which topped the Billboard Top 100, but only peaked at Number 20 in the UK in January 1977. The song has over 127 million streams on Spotify.
New Kid in Town (2013 Remaster)
-
Eagles - Tequila Sunrise: release date 17th April 1973
The first single from Eagles's second album Desperado, this - along with the title track - was one of the first collaborations between Don Henley and Glenn Frey. On Spotify, the track has racked up over 121 million streams, while the clip of the band peforming Tequila Sunrise in Melbourne in 2005 has been viewed on YouTube over 11 million times.
Eagles - Tequila Sunrise (Live From Melbourne) (Official Video) [4K]