The 25 best albums of 1972

Take a trip back to the Year Of Glam, with Slade, Lou Reed, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Roxy Music and more...

Paul Simon - Paul Simon: release date 24th January 1972 Two years after his partnership with Art Garfunkel ended, the singer-songwirter decided to go it alone again and this marks his second solo album after 1965's The Paul Simon Songbook. Tracks included Mother And Child Reunion and Me And Julio Down By The Schoolyard. Paul Simon - Paul Simon cover art. Picture: Press

Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted and Black: release date 24th January 1972 The soul singer's eighteenth album included covers of The Beatles' The Long And Winding Road, Elton John's Border Song, Nina Simone's title track and Franklin's own Rock Steady. Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted and Black cover art. Picture: Press

Al Green - Let's Stay Together: release date 31st January 1972 The fourth album from the soul legend included a huge hit in thge title track, later covered by Tina Turner. Al Green - Let's Stay Together cover art. Picture: Press

Neil Young - Harvest: release date 1st February 1972 The fourth solo album from the singer-songwriter was a career highlight and a huge seller. Famous tracks include Heart Of Gold and The Needle And The Damage Done. Neil Young - Harvest cover art. Picture: Press

Nick Drake - Pink Moon: 25th February 1972 After two critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful albums, Drake released this final collections which feature the English singer-songwriter solo on an acoustic guitar. Two years after Pink Moon appeared the musician died of an overdose of prescription drugs, which a coroner ruled to be suicide. He was only 26 and this last collection of songs is a superb example of his unique talent. Nick Drake - Pink Moon cover art. Picture: Press

Deep Purple – Machine Head: released 25th March 1972 The British rock band's sixth album included their signature song, Smoke On The Water. Also on the track listing were Lazy, Never Before and Highway Star. Deep Purple – Machine Head cover art. Picture: Press

Big Star - #1 Record: release date 24th April 1972 The debut album from the Tennessee power pop band fronted by Alex Chilton was not a huge hit on its release, but a reissue later in the 70s was a huge influence on acts like R.E.M., The Bangles, Primal Scream and Teenage Fanclub. Big Star - #1 Record cover art. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street: release dare 12th May 1972 The Stones' tenth studio album was their first double, recorded in London, Los Angeles and Nellcôte in the South of France, where the band were hiding out as tax exiles. Tracks include Rocks Off, Tumbling Dice, Shine A Light and the Keef favourite Happy. The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street cover art. Picture: Press

Elton John – Honky Château: release date 19th May 1972 Included on this fifth studio outing from the British musician was a little song called Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time), one of Elton's most enduring hits. The other single from the album was Honky Cat. Elton John – Honky Château cover art. Picture: Press

Eagles - Eagles: release date 1st June 1972 The debut album from the American country rock titans kicked off with the evergreen Take It Easy, ushering in a career of FM radio-friendly sounds. The album also included Witchy Woman and Peaceful Easy Feeling. Eagles - Eagles cover art. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - Obscured By Clouds: release date 2nd June 1972 Floyd's seventh album was the soundtrack to the Barbet Schroeder hippie movie La Vallée and composed of half instrumental, half vocal pieces. The track Free Four was issued as a single in the US but didn't chart. Next stop: The Dark Side Of The Moon! Pink Floyd - Obscured By Clouds cover art. Picture: Press

David Bowie - The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars: release date 16th June 1972 The album that made Bowie a superstar incredibly never topped the charts in the UK and didn't reach its peak of No 5 until eight months later. Tracks included Starman, Suffragette City and, of course, the epic title track. David Bowie - The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars cover art. Picture: Press

Roxy Music – Roxy Music: release date 16th June 1972 The debut album from the art rockers was a huge influence on British music and, along with Bowie's Ziggy Stardust released on the same day, was a key step on the road to punk. The Top 5 hit Virginia Plain wasn't included on the album. Roxy Music – Roxy Music cover art. Picture: Press

Alice Cooper – School’s Out: release date 30th June 1972 The fifth album from the US shock rock band was their commercial breakthrough, spawning a No 1 hit in the Uk with the raucous title track. Alice Cooper – School’s Out cover art. Picture: Press

Various Artists – The Harder They Come: release date 7th July 1972 The soundtrack to Perry Henzell's Jamaican crime drama was a who's who of reggae legends, and was responsible for breaking the genre in the US. Included were such tracks as You Can Get It If You Really Want by Jimmy Cliff, 007 (Shanty Town) by Desmond Dekker and Pressure Drop by The Maytals. Various Artists – The Harder They Come cover art. Picture: Press

T. Rex - The Slider: release date 21st July 1972 The Summer of Glam continued with the seventh studio album from Marc Bolan and one of his biggest releases. Tracks include Metal Guru and Telegram Sam. T. Rex - The Slider cover art. Picture: Press

Rod Stewart – Never a Dull Moment: 21st July 1972 Fourth solo album bit incudeds members of The Faces. Inc You Wear It Well and a cover of I'd Rather Go Blind. Rod Stewart – Never a Dull Moment cover art. Picture: Press

The Kinks - Everybody's In Showbiz: release date 25th August 1972 Ray Davies and co's eleventh album was the follow-up to Muswell Hillbillies and was issued as a double set - one disc of studio, the other disc a live show from New York in March 1972. Celluloid Heroes and Supersonic Rocket Ship were the hit singles from the studio side. The Kinks - Everybody's In Showbiz cover art. Picture: Press

Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes: 8th September 1972 The fifth album from the pioneers of what would become glam rock included the David Bowie-penned title track One Of The Boys and Lou Reed's Sweet Jane. Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes cover art. Picture: Press

Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: released 25th September 1972 The fourth outing from the British heavy rock pioneers included the classic song Changes, later re-recorded by frontman Ozzy Osbourne with daughter Kelly. Black Sabbath - Vol. 4 cover art. Picture: Press

Genesis – Foxtrot: release date 6th October 1972 The fourth album from the English prog rockers included Watcher Of The Skies and Supper's Ready, two fan favourites from the Peter Gabriel-fronted band. Genesis – Foxtrot cover art. Picture: Press

Stevie Wonder - Talking Book: release date 27th October 1972 Wonder's fifteenth album saw the musician enter a golden era of songwriting, and this collection includes the superb Superstition and the standard You Are The Sunshine Of My Life. Tracks included Re-Make/Re-Model, Ladytron (good name for a band) and If There Is Something. Stevie Wonder - Talking Book cover art. Picture: Press

Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill: release date November 1972 The debut album from the American smooth rock heroes included their signature song Reelin' In The Years. Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill cover art. Picture: Press

Slade - Slayed? release date 1st November 1972 The third album from the glam rock legends included their hits Mama Weer All Crazee Now and Gudbuy T' Jane. It was the first of their two No 1 albums (the other being 1974's Old New Borrowed And Blue). Slade - Slayed? cover art. Picture: Press

Lou Reed – Transformer: release date 8th November 1972 Reed's second solo album after leaving The Velvet Underground included two of his most enduring songs: Walk On The Wild Side, Satellite Of Love and Perfect Day. Lou Reed – Transformer cover art. Picture: Press