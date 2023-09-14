The 25 best albums of 1972

14 September 2023, 14:28

Some of the best albums of 1972 from Slade, Lou Reed, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Roxy Music.
Some of the best albums of 1972 from Slade, Lou Reed, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Roxy Music. Picture: Press

Take a trip back to the Year Of Glam, with Slade, Lou Reed, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Roxy Music and more...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

  1. Paul Simon - Paul Simon: release date 24th January 1972

    Two years after his partnership with Art Garfunkel ended, the singer-songwirter decided to go it alone again and this marks his second solo album after 1965's The Paul Simon Songbook. Tracks included Mother And Child Reunion and Me And Julio Down By The Schoolyard.

    Paul Simon - Paul Simon cover art
    Paul Simon - Paul Simon cover art. Picture: Press

  2. Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted and Black: release date 24th January 1972

    The soul singer's eighteenth album included covers of The Beatles' The Long And Winding Road, Elton John's Border Song, Nina Simone's title track and Franklin's own Rock Steady.

    Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted and Black cover art
    Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted and Black cover art. Picture: Press

  3. Al Green - Let's Stay Together: release date 31st January 1972

    The fourth album from the soul legend included a huge hit in thge title track, later covered by Tina Turner.

    Al Green - Let's Stay Together cover art
    Al Green - Let's Stay Together cover art. Picture: Press

  4. Neil Young - Harvest: release date 1st February 1972

    The fourth solo album from the singer-songwriter was a career highlight and a huge seller. Famous tracks include Heart Of Gold and The Needle And The Damage Done.

    Neil Young - Harvest cover art
    Neil Young - Harvest cover art. Picture: Press

  5. Nick Drake - Pink Moon: 25th February 1972

    After two critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful albums, Drake released this final collections which feature the English singer-songwriter solo on an acoustic guitar. Two years after Pink Moon appeared the musician died of an overdose of prescription drugs, which a coroner ruled to be suicide. He was only 26 and this last collection of songs is a superb example of his unique talent.

    Nick Drake - Pink Moon cover art
    Nick Drake - Pink Moon cover art. Picture: Press

  6. Deep Purple – Machine Head: released 25th March 1972

    The British rock band's sixth album included their signature song, Smoke On The Water. Also on the track listing were Lazy, Never Before and Highway Star.

    Deep Purple – Machine Head cover art
    Deep Purple – Machine Head cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Big Star - #1 Record: release date 24th April 1972

    The debut album from the Tennessee power pop band fronted by Alex Chilton was not a huge hit on its release, but a reissue later in the 70s was a huge influence on acts like R.E.M., The Bangles, Primal Scream and Teenage Fanclub.

    Big Star - #1 Record cover art
    Big Star - #1 Record cover art. Picture: Press

  8. The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street: release dare 12th May 1972

    The Stones' tenth studio album was their first double, recorded in London, Los Angeles and Nellcôte in the South of France, where the band were hiding out as tax exiles. Tracks include Rocks Off, Tumbling Dice, Shine A Light and the Keef favourite Happy.

    The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street cover art
    The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street cover art. Picture: Press

  9. Elton John – Honky Château: release date 19th May 1972

    Included on this fifth studio outing from the British musician was a little song called Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time), one of Elton's most enduring hits. The other single from the album was Honky Cat.

    Elton John – Honky Château cover art
    Elton John – Honky Château cover art. Picture: Press

  10. Eagles - Eagles: release date 1st June 1972

    The debut album from the American country rock titans kicked off with the evergreen Take It Easy, ushering in a career of FM radio-friendly sounds. The album also included Witchy Woman and Peaceful Easy Feeling.

    Eagles - Eagles cover art
    Eagles - Eagles cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Pink Floyd - Obscured By Clouds: release date 2nd June 1972

    Floyd's seventh album was the soundtrack to the Barbet Schroeder hippie movie La Vallée and composed of half instrumental, half vocal pieces. The track Free Four was issued as a single in the US but didn't chart. Next stop: The Dark Side Of The Moon!

    Pink Floyd - Obscured By Clouds cover art
    Pink Floyd - Obscured By Clouds cover art. Picture: Press

  12. David Bowie - The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars: release date 16th June 1972

    The album that made Bowie a superstar incredibly never topped the charts in the UK and didn't reach its peak of No 5 until eight months later. Tracks included Starman, Suffragette City and, of course, the epic title track.

    David Bowie - The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars cover art
    David Bowie - The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars cover art. Picture: Press

  13. Roxy Music – Roxy Music: release date 16th June 1972

    The debut album from the art rockers was a huge influence on British music and, along with Bowie's Ziggy Stardust released on the same day, was a key step on the road to punk. The Top 5 hit Virginia Plain wasn't included on the album.

    Roxy Music – Roxy Music cover art
    Roxy Music – Roxy Music cover art. Picture: Press

  14. Alice Cooper – School’s Out: release date 30th June 1972

    The fifth album from the US shock rock band was their commercial breakthrough, spawning a No 1 hit in the Uk with the raucous title track.

    Alice Cooper – School’s Out cover art
    Alice Cooper – School’s Out cover art. Picture: Press

  15. Various Artists – The Harder They Come: release date 7th July 1972

    The soundtrack to Perry Henzell's Jamaican crime drama was a who's who of reggae legends, and was responsible for breaking the genre in the US. Included were such tracks as You Can Get It If You Really Want by Jimmy Cliff, 007 (Shanty Town) by Desmond Dekker and Pressure Drop by The Maytals.

    Various Artists – The Harder They Come cover art
    Various Artists – The Harder They Come cover art. Picture: Press

  16. T. Rex - The Slider: release date 21st July 1972

    The Summer of Glam continued with the seventh studio album from Marc Bolan and one of his biggest releases. Tracks include Metal Guru and Telegram Sam.

    T. Rex - The Slider cover art
    T. Rex - The Slider cover art. Picture: Press

  17. Rod Stewart – Never a Dull Moment: 21st July 1972

    Fourth solo album bit incudeds members of The Faces. Inc You Wear It Well and a cover of I'd Rather Go Blind.

    Rod Stewart – Never a Dull Moment cover art
    Rod Stewart – Never a Dull Moment cover art. Picture: Press

  18. The Kinks - Everybody's In Showbiz: release date 25th August 1972

    Ray Davies and co's eleventh album was the follow-up to Muswell Hillbillies and was issued as a double set - one disc of studio, the other disc a live show from New York in March 1972. Celluloid Heroes and Supersonic Rocket Ship were the hit singles from the studio side.

    The Kinks - Everybody's In Showbiz cover art
    The Kinks - Everybody's In Showbiz cover art. Picture: Press

  19. Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes: 8th September 1972

    The fifth album from the pioneers of what would become glam rock included the David Bowie-penned title track One Of The Boys and Lou Reed's Sweet Jane.

    Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes cover art
    Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes cover art. Picture: Press

  20. Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: released 25th September 1972

    The fourth outing from the British heavy rock pioneers included the classic song Changes, later re-recorded by frontman Ozzy Osbourne with daughter Kelly.

    Black Sabbath - Vol. 4 cover art
    Black Sabbath - Vol. 4 cover art. Picture: Press

  21. Genesis – Foxtrot: release date 6th October 1972

    The fourth album from the English prog rockers included Watcher Of The Skies and Supper's Ready, two fan favourites from the Peter Gabriel-fronted band.

    Genesis – Foxtrot cover art
    Genesis – Foxtrot cover art. Picture: Press

  22. Stevie Wonder - Talking Book: release date 27th October 1972

    Wonder's fifteenth album saw the musician enter a golden era of songwriting, and this collection includes the superb Superstition and the standard You Are The Sunshine Of My Life. Tracks included Re-Make/Re-Model, Ladytron (good name for a band) and If There Is Something.

    Stevie Wonder - Talking Book cover art
    Stevie Wonder - Talking Book cover art. Picture: Press

  23. Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill: release date November 1972

    The debut album from the American smooth rock heroes included their signature song Reelin' In The Years.

    Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill cover art
    Steely Dan – Can’t Buy A Thrill cover art. Picture: Press

  24. Slade - Slayed? release date 1st November 1972

    The third album from the glam rock legends included their hits Mama Weer All Crazee Now and Gudbuy T' Jane. It was the first of their two No 1 albums (the other being 1974's Old New Borrowed And Blue).

    Slade - Slayed? cover art
    Slade - Slayed? cover art. Picture: Press

  25. Lou Reed – Transformer: release date 8th November 1972

    Reed's second solo album after leaving The Velvet Underground included two of his most enduring songs: Walk On The Wild Side, Satellite Of Love and Perfect Day.

    Lou Reed – Transformer cover art
    Lou Reed – Transformer cover art. Picture: Press

  26. Status Quo - Piledriver: released 15th December 1972

    The Quo's fifth studio album saw the rockers move further towards their trademark heads-down-no-nonsense-boogie that would make them one of the most successful British bands of the era. The biggest track was the Top 10 hit Paper Plane, plus there was Don't Waste My Time and a cover of The Doors' Roadhouse Blues.

    Status Quo - Piledriver cover art
    Status Quo - Piledriver cover art. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

Just Stop Oil climate activists slow march along Whitehall in central London on May 11, 2023

The 50 greatest protest songs

S*M*A*S*H in 1994: Salvatore Alessi, Ed Borrie, Rob Hague

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Some of the greatest debut singles of all time...

The 50 best debut singles

Three notable film soundtracks: Pulp Fiction, A Hard Day's Night and Trainspotting

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Inluential Albums

25 of the most influential albums in music history

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Some of the biggest albums of 1985: Hounds Of Love, Meat Is Murder, The Head On The Door, Brothers In Arms, Low-Life.

The 25 best albums of 1985

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discusses who'd feature in an Oasis reunion line-up

Noel Gallagher

Classic London album covers: Oasis, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Beatles

10 classic album covers that feature London

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Why Mr Brightside is one of The Killers' saddest songs

The Killers

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

The Beatles

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Festival Favourites

Radio X Best Of British 2023

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s