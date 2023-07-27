Mercury Prize 2023: Full list of nominees, ceremony date, tickets & more

27 July 2023, 12:28 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 13:05

The 12 nominated albums for The 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW ‘Albums of the Year’
The 12 nominated albums for The 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW ‘Albums of the Year’. Picture: Press/The Mercury Prize

By Jenny Mensah

Arctic Monkeys, Jockstrap, Young Fathers and more have made the shortlist for the 2023 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Albums Of The Year. Find out more about the records here.

The 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW 'Albums of the Year' has announced its nominees.

The prestigious awards ceremony, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the year, has named the likes of Arctic Monkeys' The Car, Jessie Ware's That! Feels! Good! and Young Fathers' Heavy Heavy among its shortlist.

Also to receive a nod are the likes of Fred again... for his Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), RAYE for My 21st Century Blues, and Loyle Carner for his hugo album.

The news now gives Alex Turrner a total of six Mercury Prize nominations (five with Arctic Monkeys and one with The Last Shadow Puppets) tying him with Radiohead.

The Sheffield band previously won a Mercury Prize for their 2006 debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

Get the full list of shortlisted albums below and find out everything we know about this year's awards so far.

Who are the 2023 Mercury Prize nominees?

  • Arctic Monkeys - The Car
  • Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be
  • Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
  • J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
  • Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!
  • Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
  • Lankum - False Lankum
  • Loyle Carner - hugo
  • Olivia Dean Messy
  • RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
  • Shygirl - Nymph
  • Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Find out more about the albums below.

READ MORE: 21 albums that incredibly never won the Mercury Prize

  1. Arctic Monkeys - The Car

    Arctic Monkeys - The Car album artwork
    Arctic Monkeys - The Car album artwork. Picture: Press

    The fifth nomination for Alex Turner and co, with the release of their ambitious seventh album. They won the Mercury with their debut Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not in 2006 and now tie with Radiohead for the most nominations.

  2. Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be

    Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be album artwork
    Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be album artwork. Picture: Press

    The second full length album from the London jazz quintet, this is the follow-up to 2019's You Can't Steal My Joy.

  3. Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

    Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) album artwork
    Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) album artwork. Picture: Press

    The South London DJ and producer's third album was nominated for a Brit Award earlier this year off the back of his worldwide hit with Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits.

  4. J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

    J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard album artwork
    J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard album artwork. Picture: Press

    The third album from the East London rapper, also known as Momodou Lamin Jallow, it spawned the hit Who Told You, featuring Drake.

  5. Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!

    Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good! album artwork
    Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good! album artwork. Picture: Press

    The London singer-songwriter's fifth studio album has spawned the singles Free Yourself, Pearls, Begin Again and Freak Me Now, featuring Roisin Murphy, formerly of Moloko. She was nominated for a Mercury in 2012 for her debut Devotion.

  6. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

    Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B album artwork
    Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B album artwork. Picture: Press

    The debut album from indie pop duo of Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye, which includes the singles 50/50, Concrete Over Water and Glasgow.

  7. Lankum - False Lankum

    Lankum - False Lankum album artwork
    Lankum - False Lankum album artwork. Picture: Press

    Dublin-based folk quartet's fourth album, which reached No 2 on the Irish charts earlier this year.

  8. Loyle Carner - hugo

    Loyle Carner - hugo album artwork
    Loyle Carner - hugo album artwork. Picture: Press

    South London hip hop star - full name Benjamin Gerard Coyle-Larner - returned late last year with his third album. He was nominated for a Mercury in 2017 for his debut, Yesterday's Gone.

  9. Olivia Dean Messy

    Olivia Dean Messy album artwork
    Olivia Dean Messy album artwork. Picture: Press

    Debut album from the London singer who began her career working with Rudimental.

  10. RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

    RAYE - My 21st Century Blues album artwork
    RAYE - My 21st Century Blues album artwork. Picture: Press

    The Tooting-born R&B singer's debut album features the singles Escapism and The Thrill Is Gone.

  11. Shygirl - Nymph

    Shygirl - Nymph album artwork
    Shygirl - Nymph album artwork. Picture: Press

    Blane Muise is a London rapper, whose debut album was released in September last year and has spawned the hits Firefly and Come To Me.

  12. Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

    Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy album artwork
    Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy album artwork. Picture: Press

    The Scottish alternative band won the Mercury in 2014 with their debut Dead - can they win with their fourth, Heavy Heavy?

When does the 2023 Mercury Prize awards take place?

The 2023 awards show will take place on Thursday 7th September at the Eventim Apollo.

Who will perform at the Mercury Prize 2023?

The event will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner with them performing a song from their winning album once more.

Who are the Mercury Prize 2023 judges?

  • Anna Calvi – Musician & Songwriter
  • Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer
  • Hanna Peel - Musician, songwriter & composer
  • Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster
  • Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ
  • Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant
  • Mistajam - Songwriter, DJ, Broadcaster
  • Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, MOJO
  • Sian Eleri – Broadcaster & DJ
  • Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times.
  • The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

Can I buy tickets to the Mercury Prize 2023?

Tickets are available to buy here on the Eventim Apollo website.

How can I watch the Mercury Prize 2023?

BBC Four usually broadcasts Mercury Prize 2022 with FREE NOW – Album of the Year.

