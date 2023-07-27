Mercury Prize 2023: Full list of nominees, ceremony date, tickets & more

The 12 nominated albums for The 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW ‘Albums of the Year’. Picture: Press/The Mercury Prize

By Jenny Mensah

Arctic Monkeys, Jockstrap, Young Fathers and more have made the shortlist for the 2023 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Albums Of The Year. Find out more about the records here.

The 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW 'Albums of the Year' has announced its nominees.

The prestigious awards ceremony, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the year, has named the likes of Arctic Monkeys' The Car, Jessie Ware's That! Feels! Good! and Young Fathers' Heavy Heavy among its shortlist.

Also to receive a nod are the likes of Fred again... for his Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), RAYE for My 21st Century Blues, and Loyle Carner for his hugo album.

The news now gives Alex Turrner a total of six Mercury Prize nominations (five with Arctic Monkeys and one with The Last Shadow Puppets) tying him with Radiohead.

The Sheffield band previously won a Mercury Prize for their 2006 debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

Get the full list of shortlisted albums below and find out everything we know about this year's awards so far.

Who are the 2023 Mercury Prize nominees?

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum - False Lankum

Loyle Carner - hugo

Olivia Dean Messy

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl - Nymph

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Find out more about the albums below.

Arctic Monkeys - The Car Arctic Monkeys - The Car album artwork. Picture: Press The fifth nomination for Alex Turner and co, with the release of their ambitious seventh album. They won the Mercury with their debut Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not in 2006 and now tie with Radiohead for the most nominations. Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be album artwork. Picture: Press The second full length album from the London jazz quintet, this is the follow-up to 2019's You Can't Steal My Joy. Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) album artwork. Picture: Press The South London DJ and producer's third album was nominated for a Brit Award earlier this year off the back of his worldwide hit with Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits. J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard album artwork. Picture: Press The third album from the East London rapper, also known as Momodou Lamin Jallow, it spawned the hit Who Told You, featuring Drake. Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good! Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good! album artwork. Picture: Press The London singer-songwriter's fifth studio album has spawned the singles Free Yourself, Pearls, Begin Again and Freak Me Now, featuring Roisin Murphy, formerly of Moloko. She was nominated for a Mercury in 2012 for her debut Devotion. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B album artwork. Picture: Press The debut album from indie pop duo of Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye, which includes the singles 50/50, Concrete Over Water and Glasgow. Lankum - False Lankum Lankum - False Lankum album artwork. Picture: Press Dublin-based folk quartet's fourth album, which reached No 2 on the Irish charts earlier this year. Loyle Carner - hugo Loyle Carner - hugo album artwork. Picture: Press South London hip hop star - full name Benjamin Gerard Coyle-Larner - returned late last year with his third album. He was nominated for a Mercury in 2017 for his debut, Yesterday's Gone. Olivia Dean Messy Olivia Dean Messy album artwork. Picture: Press Debut album from the London singer who began her career working with Rudimental. RAYE - My 21st Century Blues RAYE - My 21st Century Blues album artwork. Picture: Press The Tooting-born R&B singer's debut album features the singles Escapism and The Thrill Is Gone. Shygirl - Nymph Shygirl - Nymph album artwork. Picture: Press Blane Muise is a London rapper, whose debut album was released in September last year and has spawned the hits Firefly and Come To Me. Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy album artwork. Picture: Press The Scottish alternative band won the Mercury in 2014 with their debut Dead - can they win with their fourth, Heavy Heavy?

When does the 2023 Mercury Prize awards take place?

The 2023 awards show will take place on Thursday 7th September at the Eventim Apollo.

Who will perform at the Mercury Prize 2023?

The event will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner with them performing a song from their winning album once more.

Who are the Mercury Prize 2023 judges?

Anna Calvi – Musician & Songwriter

Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer

Hanna Peel - Musician, songwriter & composer

Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster

Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ

Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant

Mistajam - Songwriter, DJ, Broadcaster

Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, MOJO

Sian Eleri – Broadcaster & DJ

Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times.

The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

Can I buy tickets to the Mercury Prize 2023?

Tickets are available to buy here on the Eventim Apollo website.

How can I watch the Mercury Prize 2023?

BBC Four usually broadcasts Mercury Prize 2022 with FREE NOW – Album of the Year.

