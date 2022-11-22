The 20 best singles released on Factory Records

Tony Wilson and Peter Saville's classic Factory design. Picture: Jon Super/Redferns/Getty/360b / Alamy Stock Photo

30 years after the legendary record company closed, Radio X looks at some of the best tracks to come from the Manchester label.

By Radio X

Founded in 1978 by TV presenter and journalist Tony Wilson and local actor Alan Erasmus following the success of their Manchester club night, Factory Records was, in the words of Wilson, a "social experiment" as much as a method of releasing music,

The label was made famous by Joy Division, whose manager Rob Gretton and producer Martin Hannett, became partners in the company. When the band's singer, Ian Curtis, took his own life in 1980, Factory continued into the new decade, founding the infamous Manchester nightclub The Haçienda and becoming part of the new "acid house" movement, with bands like Happy Mondays.

The label had an eclectic and often frustrating approach to marketing - everything (including buildings and even ideas) had to have a "FAC" catalogue number, but they didn't like the idea of treating music as product and refused pluggers and advertising campaigns.

New Order in 1986, photographed for The Face magazine. Picture: Steve Speller / Alamy Stock Photo

The Haçienda quickly became a drain on the label's funds as the 90s dawned and Happy Mondays' attempt at recording a new album in 1992 went wildly over-budget and ultimately sank the label, which declared itself bankrupt on 22nd November that year.

While any discussion of the Factory catalogue is often dominated by the giants Joy Division and New Order, plus the upstarts Happy Mondays, the label released many gems in their lifetime. Here are just a select few...