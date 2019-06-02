Who are Inhaler, the band featuring Bono’s son Elijah Hewson?

You may have heard Inhaler on the Radio X playlist… or seen them playing at a festival across the summer. But who are they and why is there a buzz about this new band?

Who are Inhaler? Inhaler are a four-piece band from Dublin, who formed in 2012, and decided on their current name in 2015.

Who is the lead singer of Inhaler? Elijah Hewson is Inhaler’s frontman - his dad is Paul Hewson, better known as Bono Vox, the lead singer of U2. Elijah Hewson of Inhaler at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Who are the other members of Inhaler? Also in the band are Josh Jenkinson on guitar, Rob Keating on bass and Ryan McMahon on drums. They met at St Andrews school in Blackrock, Dublin. Inhaler live at Neighbourhood Weekender 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

What songs have Inhaler released? Inhaler’s discography currently looks like this: I Want You (January 2017) It Won’t Always Be Like This (April 2019) My Honest Face (May 2019)

What is Inhaler’s connection with Noel Gallagher? Inhaler have been added to the bill for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ homecoming show at Manchester’s Heaton Park on 7 June. Noel told the BBC that he liked Inhaler's music, saying: "They're a bit like the Bunnymen and early U2, which is a surprise." Some of Inhaler’s publicity photos have been taken by none other than Anaïs Gallagher, Noel’s daughter. View this post on Instagram Pictures as always - by me 🧝🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Anaïs Gallagher (@gallagher_anais) on May 6, 2019 at 10:16am PDT

What influences do Inhaler have? A lot of people are comparing My Honest Face to early U2 - particularly the Boy and October eras - but the band themselves have admitted they’re fans of The Stone Roses - as this cover version demonstrates. They’ve also covered Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division and Echo & The Bunnymen’s The Killing Moon, which should give you an idea of where their sound comes from. Clip of us performing I Wanna be Adored live at the Grand Social recently Enjoy Posted by Inhaler on Saturday, 21 January 2017

Where can you see Inhaler live? Summer 2019 sees Inhaler play with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at the huge Heaton Park show in Manchester on 7 June, while they also have support slots on Courteeners’ warm up shows at Blackpool Empress Ballroom (10 June) and O2 Academy Leeds (11 June). Inhaler also have dates in June and August with Blossoms and slots at TRNSMT, Citadel, Standon Calling, Truck and Boardmasters festivals across the summer. NGHFB's play Manchester's legendary Heaton Park on Friday 7th June, alongside very special guests @dovesmusicblog, plus @whitedenimmusic and the newly announced @InhalerDublin! Get your hands on the final tickets here: https://t.co/uNEKiXj8Zx pic.twitter.com/H8I2elJpMO — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) May 14, 2019

What does Bono think of his son’s band? Bono was spotted at Inhaler’s debut live gig at Dublin’s Button Factory in December 2017. “My dad’s good when I want to see if a song is shite or not,” Hewson told Extra in Ireland. “He will tell me straight away.” “His old man does help us a bit but he will definitely point out the hardships that we might have to go through more than the positive things,” Keating admitted. Elijah Hewson with his parents Bono and Ali at Cannes back in 2000. Picture: Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

What do the rest of U2 think of Inhaler? “It’s in the DNA,” U2 bassist Adam Clayton told Radio X’s Chris Moyles. “He sounds a little bit like his dad. They’ve been working really hard. I’ve seen them over the years, practicing in the garden shed and stuff, so it’s really great to see this happening for them.”