BRIT Awards 2023: Wet Leg and Harry Styles lead nominations
12 January 2023, 20:39
The full list of nominations has been announced for the BRIT Awards 2023. Find out who's up for a gong among Wet Leg and Harry Styles here.
The 2023 BRIT Awards with Mastercard nominations have been revealed.
Wet Leg and Harry Styles are leading the pack with four nominations in total, followed by Stormzy, The 1975, Arctic Monkeys and dance producer Fred Again... who have three.
Vocal harmony trio, FLO have already previously been announced as the recipients of the BRITs Rising Star 2023.
See the full list of nominees below and find out what we know about the ceremony so far.
What are the 2023 BRIT Awards nominations?
RISING STAR
FLO (winner)
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Fred again... - Actual Life 3
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Central Cee
Fred again...
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
GROUP OF THE YEAR
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
BEST NEW ARTIST
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
SONG OF THE YEAR - PROMOTED BY CAPITAL FM
Aitch / Ashanti - Baby
Cat Burns - Go
Dave - Starlight
Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose / Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As it Was
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
LF System - Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
Gaitan / Castillo / Adassa / Feliz - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Gayle - abcdefu
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT
PROMOTED BY CAPITAL XTRA
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
DANCE ACT
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred again...
POP / R&B ACT
PROMOTED BY CAPITAL FM
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
When is the 2023 BRIT Awards?
All winners will be revealed at The BRIT Awards on Saturday 11th February 2023 at The O2 arena, broadcast on ITV and ITVX, and hosted by Mo Gilligan.
Who is hosting the 2023 BRIT Awards?
Comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan will host the 2023 BRIT Awards, for the second year after taking over from Jack Whitehall in 2022.
Who is performing at The BRITs 2023?
Performers are still to be confirmed, but Rising Star winners FLO should be giving a performance.
