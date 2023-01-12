BRIT Awards 2023: Wet Leg and Harry Styles lead nominations

Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 have all received BRIT nominations. Picture: 1. Hollie Fernando/Press 2. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 3. Zackery Michael/Press 4. Samuel Bradley/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The full list of nominations has been announced for the BRIT Awards 2023. Find out who's up for a gong among Wet Leg and Harry Styles here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 2023 BRIT Awards with Mastercard nominations have been revealed.

Wet Leg and Harry Styles are leading the pack with four nominations in total, followed by Stormzy, The 1975, Arctic Monkeys and dance producer Fred Again... who have three.

Vocal harmony trio, FLO have already previously been announced as the recipients of the BRITs Rising Star 2023.

See the full list of nominees below and find out what we know about the ceremony so far.

What are the 2023 BRIT Awards nominations?

RISING STAR

FLO (winner)

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred again... - Actual Life 3

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Central Cee

Fred again...

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

GROUP OF THE YEAR

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

BEST NEW ARTIST

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

SONG OF THE YEAR - PROMOTED BY CAPITAL FM

Aitch / Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose / Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As it Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Gaitan / Castillo / Adassa / Feliz - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - abcdefu

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where Are You Now

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT

PROMOTED BY CAPITAL XTRA

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

DANCE ACT

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred again...

POP / R&B ACT

PROMOTED BY CAPITAL FM

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

When is the 2023 BRIT Awards?

All winners will be revealed at The BRIT Awards on Saturday 11th February 2023 at The O2 arena, broadcast on ITV and ITVX, and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Who is hosting the 2023 BRIT Awards?

Comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan will host the 2023 BRIT Awards, for the second year after taking over from Jack Whitehall in 2022.

Who is performing at The BRITs 2023?

Performers are still to be confirmed, but Rising Star winners FLO should be giving a performance.

