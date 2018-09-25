VIDEOS: The Biggest Tunes On The FIFA 19 Soundtrack

As FIFA 19 prepares to be unleashed this week, we look at some of the biggest bangers on its accompanying soundtrack.

FIFA 19 is on its way, with the football video game set to be officially released this Friday (28 September).

A lot has changed since FIFA first came to our screens in the early 90s. See the evolution of the game in our video above.

Luckily the official soundtrack is already out there to whet our appetites, and to celebrate Radio X have rounded up some of the tracks sure to have us nodding our heads throughout the game.

Get our rundown of some of the best below:

Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life This brass-laden dance track from the two London-based producers is a perfect way to kick off this year's cool soundtrack. Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty The Australian singer-songwriter's riff-tastic single comes from her most recent solo effort Tell Me How You Really Feel. Gorillaz - Sorcererz It's chilled, it's cool, and we can imagine it being played at half time. Gorillaz funky chill-out tune Sorcererz features on their The Now Now album, which is out... now. Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now) When it comes to FIFA, this isn't Jungle's first rodeo. FIFA helped make their Busy Earnin' single HUGE, and it may just do the same for their new track Beat 54 (All Good Now). Listen to a live version of the song above. Sam Fender - Play God Sam Fender absolutely smashes it on the vocal front on this anthemic track. No doubt we'll be hearing a lot more from this singer-songwriter in 2018... Young Fathers - Border Girl The Scottish Hip-Hop act continue to prove they sound like absolutely no one else right now with their Border Girl track, which features on newly released album Cocoa Sugar. Stereo Honey - Where No One Knows Your Name If we're talking atmospheric, it doesn't get much better than this. It might not be a balls-to-the-wall anthem, but frontman Pete Restrick's vocals are otherworldly and uplifting all at once. Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush Now you wouldn't usually associate Death Cab For Cutie with the football video game, but their Gold Rush track has all the makings of a great chilled FIFA track. Crystal Fighters - Another Level Need we say much more? This summery ditty from the English-Spanish trio was absolutely made for a soundtrack, and we wouldn't be surprised if we started hearing it everywhere.

Listen to the whole FIFA 19 soundtrack here: