WATCH: Teenage James Corden interviews Meat Loaf

26 August 2020, 10:07

See the baby-faced star chat to the rock legend in this brilliant bit of archive TV.

James Corden is a huge star in the US, but back here in the UK of course, we’ve known him for years. He spent the 90s playing bit parts in Hollyoaks and Teachers, before gaining fame with the much-loved Gavin And Stacey.

But, long before he crossed the Atlantic to host The Late Late Show in Los Angeles, James was the “showbiz reporter” on - of all things - Good Morning With Anne And Nick.

One of Corden’s assignments was to head out to a posh hotel and interview rock legend Meat Loaf over breakfast. And the segment is oddly charming. After some cheesy “business” with the doorman, where he pretends that he’s not sure whether he’s at the right hotel, James sits down with the Bat Out Of Hell star and a bit of mutual appreciation begins.

After Mr Loaf literally bangs his head on the table at the thought of doing promotion for his new album, James asks the singer what keeps him going.

To his surprise, Meat Loaf replies: “You! As grumpy as I might be before I get down here, the people that I talk to and I meet are always pretty interesting. As much as the interviewer wants to find out about me, I’m just as interested in finding out about him or her.”

A tenacious Corden drops a surprise at the end of the chat: "One last question,” he says. “I’m in a band, what advice would you give to me?”

The mighty Meat offers this advice: “The one thing you gotta do, you always do the best you can do. And you never give up and never quit.”

Well, apparently Corden took the advice… and took up acting and presenting in earnest.

When the BBC re-posted the clip in 2016, Meat Loaf himself recalled the show and commented: “Let's recreate some afternoon tea and you can tell me how your band is doin’!”

Latest Videos

Johnny Took of DMA'S calls Radio X

DMA'S are already working on their fourth album

Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Friends star Matthew Perry in 1997

Oasis appearing on SNL, hosted by Chandler from Friends is the most 90s thing ever

Oasis

Toby Tarrant sends an open letter in Mount Rockmore bid

WATCH: Toby Tarrant writes open letter in UK Mount Rockmore bid
Toby Tarrant can't get over this shark attack story

WATCH: Toby Tarrant is well impressed by this shark attack story

More Features

See more More Features

Metallica perform in Antarctica on 8 December 2013

The weirdest places bands have played gigs

Shortest Songs Ever: Tenacious D, Nirvana, The Smiths and The White Stripes

The best songs under 2 minutes

Peter Hook of Joy Division/New Order

Peter Hook on the first time Joy Division played Transmission

Joy Division

Axl Rose of Guns N'Roses in 1991

The most delayed albums of all time

The Stone Roses album cover detail

The secret inspiration behind The Stone Roses' debut album cover

The Stone Roses